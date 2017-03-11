News By Tag
Miami MSP Preemo Celebrates Winning Awards From Coral Gables Chamber and Daily Business Review
"We are, of course, very happy to see our work acknowledged,"
Preemo received the The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year for 2016. The Daily Business Review awarded the company Best IT Consultant, Best Cloud Solution Provider and the Best Software Consultant awards against a very heavily stacked competition.
The awards were delivered at a special sold out event hosted by Bank United, where a great deal of fun was had by all attending.
According to Preemo, some highlights of the services the company provides include: Managed IT Services, Proactive IT Support, and On-Demand IT Consulting, plus other related services as needed.
For more information be sure to visit www.preemo.com.
