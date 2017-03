Miami MSP Preemo Celebrates Winning Awards From Coral Gables Chamber and Daily Business Review

photo_ at_ event_ 161204025546_ 2

--Finding quality help in the IT area at a reasonable price can be quite difficult. Miami-based managed service provider Preemo has been the exception to the rule, going above and beyond in their work acting to meet the IT needs of small to medium sized businesses of 10 to 200 employees in the South Florida area. Recently, Preemo was happy to announce that they have been honored with winning a total of four different prestigious awards for their work in 2016 – one from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and three from The Daily Business Review, a respected South Florida business voice."We are, of course, very happy to see our work acknowledged,"commented Ivan Mladenovic, CEO of Preemo. "This dedication to providing top, quality service will continue in 2017 and beyond. The customer experience is the most important thing to us."Preemo received the The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year for 2016. The Daily Business Review awarded the company Best IT Consultant, Best Cloud Solution Provider and the Best Software Consultant awards against a very heavily stacked competition.The awards were delivered at a special sold out event hosted by Bank United, where a great deal of fun was had by all attending.According to Preemo, some highlights of the services the company provides include: Managed IT Services, Proactive IT Support, and On-Demand IT Consulting, plus other related services as needed.For more information be sure to visit www.preemo.com