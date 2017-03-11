Book Your Murder Mystery Weekend at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts May 12-13, 2017!

Ready to solve a murder? It's a Murder Mystery Weekend at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts this May! Are you ready? Book your Murder Mystery Weekend!

Get ready for Cove Haven's Murder Mystery Weekend May 2017!

End

--What can happen when Keith & Margo, creators of the original Murder Mystery Weekend mix blackmail, revenge and a Love Triangle into one of their blood curdling, spine tingling plots along with the Team Members at the Pocono Palace Resort? Plenty!Participants trying to solve this live, interactive, weekend adventure will find themselves smack dab in the middle of a homicide investigation where just about anything can and will happen– bodies turning up in places like the Night Club or someone's guest room, diabolical clues being found at the Gazebo, not to mention slippery suspects lingering at Echo Lounge or TanLines Bar and Grill.The weekend of crime will start Friday over cocktails when you meet your fellow sleuths, not all who are what they appear to be. Infiltrating the group are actors who will do their best to blend in, and sometimes, even work to incriminate you. The Friday reception is a good place and time to size up the deceivingly manipulative, deceitful and murderous people that you will be spending two days with because someone is going to go out 10 toes up!Gracious accommodations and fine cuisine set the stage for a unique experience that will come to a dramatic conclusion Saturday night when the mystery gets solved and prizes are awarded to the best super sleuths who unravel the crime as they experience the excitement of turning detective at Pocono Palace Resort.ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONSIn its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.