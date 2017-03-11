 
Industry News





New Business Book Summary Available for Jobs to Be Done

Jobs to Be Done

 
 
Jobs to Be Done
IPSWICH, Mass. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nimble competitors dominate today's economy, and companies cannot afford to stagnate. However, only one percent of products are successful enough to pay back development costs, and even fewer make a noticeable impact to a company's growth. In Jobs to Be Done, Stephen Wunker, Jessica Wattman, and David Farber guide readers in using the Jobs to Be Done methodology, first conceived by Harvard Business School Professor, Clayton Christensen. This methodology offers a precise and effective approach to determining the drivers of customer behavior that point to the services and products that customers really want.

The author believes that:

• The Jobs to Be Done approach is a methodical process used to repeatedly create breakthrough innovations. Using this method, companies can discover the jobs that customers are trying to accomplish and help them develop strategic plans for innovation.

• Successful products allow customers to perform their jobs in a superior way while also appealing to their emotional needs.

• Products should target specific customer segments by focusing on the attitudes, backgrounds, and circumstances (or job drivers) that make jobs important for consumers.

• Companies should eliminate obstacles that prevent product adoption so that first-time buyers will become repeat customers.

• Companies with truly new ideas need to carefully explore why there has not been similar consumption in the particular market already.

• Big Data can provide a lot of useful customer information, but it cannot provide the deep insights and context needed by companies seeking to innovate.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
