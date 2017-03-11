News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Jobs to Be Done
The author believes that:
• The Jobs to Be Done approach is a methodical process used to repeatedly create breakthrough innovations. Using this method, companies can discover the jobs that customers are trying to accomplish and help them develop strategic plans for innovation.
• Successful products allow customers to perform their jobs in a superior way while also appealing to their emotional needs.
• Products should target specific customer segments by focusing on the attitudes, backgrounds, and circumstances (or job drivers) that make jobs important for consumers.
• Companies should eliminate obstacles that prevent product adoption so that first-time buyers will become repeat customers.
• Companies with truly new ideas need to carefully explore why there has not been similar consumption in the particular market already.
• Big Data can provide a lot of useful customer information, but it cannot provide the deep insights and context needed by companies seeking to innovate.
