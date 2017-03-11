News By Tag
Why Properties with Deep Boating Have better appreciation
If the water isn't deep enough, serious damage is a real concern. Running too shallow means risking not only grounding the vessel, but causing a lot of harm to the hull, keel, rudder, propellers, and more. This is especially true if there's a possibility of running aground when the tide is at its highest.
That's a lot to risk, not to mention the cost of having the craft towed off, expensive repairs to make, and more. So, these expenses demonstrate why deep boating properties appreciate better. But, it's certainly not the only reason deep boating properties are a more financially savvy investment.
Here are a few more reasons why deep boating properties appreciate better:
1. More convenient. Convenience doesn't seem like a big deal. That is until you experience having to retrieve your craft from a marina. Sure, the crew will ready it for you. But you must still go to it and it's quite expensive to store your craft at a marina. No marina equals a huge amount of savings. And, it's just more convenient to pull right up to your own property.
2. Accommodates larger boats. Owning a deep boating property not only means it will accommodate your own vessel, but others, as well. So, crafts which are larger than your own can also pull right up on-demand. You won't have to worry about making arrangements to get back and forth from large vessels to your home.
3. Ability to dock sailboats. Power boats might have a fairly deep draft but sailboats, nearly regardless of the size, can also dock on-site. Sailboats simply have a need for deeper water because of their design and build.
4. High demand from affluent buyers. When it comes time for resale, deep boating properties get far more attention from affluent buyers than their non-deep boating property competition.
5. Tide is less of a factor. The tide comes in and the tide goes out. Deep boating properties aren't plagued with the problems of water levels changing as tide goes in and out.
