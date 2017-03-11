News By Tag
New Route to Gas Training Launched
For those wanting to train for a new career but struggling to make time available during the working week, the Bradford based BTC Training Centre have now launched two types of Domestic Gas courses to help.
Available during the weekend or evenings the part-time Managed Learning Programme provides excellent options for those who are unable to commit to training during normal working hours.
The evening course runs for an initial 24 weeks in Centre training on Monday and Wednesday, or Tuesday and Thursday, 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and the weekend course runs for an initial 10 weeks in Centre training Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 4pm, with additional time added for work experience and final assessments.
Andy Wood took the night course whilst working as a full-time civil engineer: "I was looking to re-train in gas whilst employed in another trade. It was important that the training didn't negatively impact on my day job so I chose a night course at BTC Training Centre. There were other options but BTC were the only one to offer the flexibility I needed to train and still work. My experience at BTC was good and it was clear to see the tutors knew their stuff. There was a lot to cram in but BTC offered a well-rounded course suitable for everyone's needs. I'm pleased to say I left my full-time job the day of my ACS assessment as a self-employed gas engineer with full employment continuity."
Ensuring those who complete the courses are ready to work, the courses cover gas foundation training, work based competence, a guaranteed work placement, high intensity training and ACS assessments covering gas safety and procedures, inspection and testing, meter removal, installation, servicing, pipework, combustion analysis, component recognition, fault finding, landlord certifications, combi-boiler training and more.
BTC Training Centre is the UK's leading New Entrant training and assessment specialist offering practical learning from within a bespoke state-of-the-
