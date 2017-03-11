News By Tag
Peeps Diorama Contest Kicking Off Festivities at Second Annual Peeps Day at National Harbor
Entrants are asked to create a diorama, not to exceed 3 feet wide by 2 feet deep by 2 feet tall. Then they should take a photo of their dioramas and submit their entry at http://woobox.com/
The 2017 grand prize winner, which will be chosen by the Washington City Paper staff, will receive $500 in gift cards to National Harbor restaurants and stores. The second place winner will receive $300 in gift cards to National Harbor restaurants and stores, and third place will receive a $100 gift card to a National Harbor restaurant.
Peeps Day includes a variety of activities along with contests and prizes. The National Harbor World Peeps Eating Contest will take place at 1:30 p.m., with the No. 2 world-ranked competitive eater Matt Stonie (San Josie, California) and No. 11 world-ranked Juliet Lee (Gaithersburg)
The Peeps & Company store at National Harbor was the first in the country and there are only two others. Peeps (the popular marshmallow candies shaped like chicks and bunnies) have become an iconic symbol of spring. Peeps® are made by the family-owned company, "Just Born," headquartered in Bethlehem, Penn. and founded in 1923. Over time, the candy line has expanded to include bunnies and a wide array of colors and flavors.
For more information, visit www.NationalHarbor.com.
# # #
About National Harbor
National Harbor is a community unlike any other. Situated close to the nation's capital, National Harbor takes full advantage of one of the country's most historic rivers. Rising from the banks of the Potomac River, just south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George's County, Md., National Harbor is a 350-acre mixed use development with seven hotels (including the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center and MGM National Harbor), offices, residential, tree-lined streets with more than 160 shops including Tanger Outlet and more than 40 restaurants, iconic attractions such as the Capital Wheel and National Harbor Carousel, and much more. The community provides easy access to Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Va. and features an array of waterfront activities, events, and spectacular sunsets. For more information, www.NationalHarbor.com.
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications Inc.
***@bendurepr.com
