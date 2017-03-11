News By Tag
AFEA's Fort Worth, TX Chapter Receives a New Chapter President
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Richard Nevins is a licensed Financial Adviser since 2008 focused on providing the best educational and informational experience for his community. We are here to help our community, understand their unique needs related to their retirement and financial goals and provide a path. Our goal is to educate and help create a positive future for our community.
Richard was born in Fairfax VA, raised in upstate NY and lived in the PuertoRico for 22 years so he is proficient in the Spanish language and is presently residing in Desoto TX . He loves the ocean, swimming, dancing salsa, cooking and spending time with his children. Richard is active in his local church The Potters House which is overseen by Bishop T.D.Jakes
AFEA is thrilled to have Richard join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
