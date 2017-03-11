 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Social Security
* Retirement Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

AFEA's Fort Worth, TX Chapter Receives a New Chapter President

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Financial Education
Social Security
Retirement Planning

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Worth - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

FORT WORTH, Texas - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Richard Nevins as the new Chapter President of AFEA's Fort Worth, TX Chapter.

Richard Nevins is a licensed Financial Adviser since 2008 focused on providing the best educational and informational experience for his community. We are here to help our community, understand their unique needs related to their retirement and financial goals and provide a path. Our goal is to educate and help create a positive future for our community.

Richard was born in Fairfax VA, raised in upstate NY and lived in the PuertoRico for 22 years so he is proficient in the Spanish language and is presently residing in Desoto TX . He loves the ocean, swimming, dancing salsa, cooking and spending time with his children. Richard is active in his local church The Potters House which is overseen by Bishop T.D.Jakes

AFEA is thrilled to have Richard join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Social Security, Retirement Planning
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share