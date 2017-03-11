News By Tag
Courtyard Hotel To Open In Santa Monica, California
Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers
With innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience. All guestrooms feature high ceilings and beach-themed décor unique to Santa Monica through art selections, wall paper design and wood-plank floors. Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design with hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready allows guests to make the most of their stay.
The new Metro Expo train, adjacent to the hotel, takes guests to corporate areas of "Silicon Beach", The Water Garden and Colorado Center, Hospitals, Museums in Exposition Park near the University of Southern California, and over to Downtown LA to experience professional sports, concerts and events at the LA Convention Center and LA Live. Or travel via bike on the many dedicated bicycle paths in town and the famous beach-front path up to beautiful Malibu Beach and south to eclectic Venice Beach-no car necessary!
"From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."
The new design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Guest rooms also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room. Complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the guest rooms and public areas, including the outdoor pool and spa and state-of-the art fitness center help guests stay connected while they work or relax at the hotel.
The Courtyard Santa Monica also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The hotel features Waterman's, an on-site restaurant that offers a variety of breakfast options and Starbucks beverages in the morning and adds wine, beer and light food options in the evenings.
Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.
The Courtyard Santa Monica features a second story pool and deck which offers a unique indoor, outdoor experience, allowing guests to be a part of the Santa Monica action, from above. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-
Courtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in 38 countries and territories, Courtyard hotels participate in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Courtyard Santa Monica directly at 310-394-1700, call the Courtyard toll-free number at 800-321-2211, visit http://www.marriott.com/
