 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Dr. Tinkle Guest Edits Ehlers-Danlos Sydrome Special Supplement for American Journal of Medical Genetics

Dr. Tinkle also served as an author / co-author for one-third of the papers in the supplement: The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes: Reports from the International Consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes
 
1 2
Dr Brad T Tinkle
Dr Brad T Tinkle
CHICAGO - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Left Paw Press congratulates Dr. Brad T Tinkle on the amazing accomplishment of serving as guest editor for a special supplement to the American Journal of Medical Genetics titled The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes: Reports from the International Consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes.  It contains eighteen papers from more than eighty contributors from around the world. Of the eighteen papers, Dr. Tinkle is an author or co-author on six.

Dr. Tinkle has been a part of the International Consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes since its conception in 2012. This special supplement is the culmination of more than two years' worth of deliberation and consensus from the global consortium.

The eighteen papers included in the supplement include:

• Mast cell disorders in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome

• Neurological and spinal manifestations of the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, classical type

• Oral and mandibular manifestations in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Orthopaedic management of the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Gastrointestinal involvement in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Psychiatric and psychological aspects in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Pain management in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes

• Chronic fatigue in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome—hypermobile type

• Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome—hypermobile type

• Hypermobile Ehlers–Danlos syndrome (a.k.a. Ehlers–Danlos syndrome Type III and Ehlers–Danlos syndrome hypermobility type): Clinical description and natural history

• A framework for the classification of joint hypermobility and related conditions

• The international consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes

• The 2017 international classification of the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes

• The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, rare types

• Diagnosis, natural history, and management in vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

• Measurement properties of clinical assessment methods for classifying generalized joint hypermobility- a systematic review

• The evidence-based rationale for physical therapy treatment of children, adolescents, and adults diagnose with joint hypermobility syndrome/hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

All of the papers are available for download at no charge for three month on the American Journal of Medical Genetics website: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1552... .  It will soon be printed and distributed to subscribers of the publication in print.

About Dr. Brad T Tinkle

Dr. Tinkle is a Chicagoland-based clinical geneticist specializing in bone and connective tissue disorders. He has published multiple publications on Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome including his international best-selling book Joint Hypermobility Handbook- A Guide for the Issues & Management of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Hypermobility Type and the Hypermobility Syndrome.

End
Left Paw Press News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share