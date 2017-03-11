Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Tinkle Guest Edits Ehlers-Danlos Sydrome Special Supplement for American Journal of Medical Genetics
Dr. Tinkle also served as an author / co-author for one-third of the papers in the supplement: The Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes: Reports from the International Consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes
Dr. Tinkle has been a part of the International Consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes since its conception in 2012. This special supplement is the culmination of more than two years' worth of deliberation and consensus from the global consortium.
The eighteen papers included in the supplement include:
• Mast cell disorders in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome
• Neurological and spinal manifestations of the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, classical type
• Oral and mandibular manifestations in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Orthopaedic management of the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Gastrointestinal involvement in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Psychiatric and psychological aspects in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Pain management in the Ehlers–Danlos syndromes
• Chronic fatigue in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome—hypermobile type
• Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction in Ehlers–Danlos syndrome—hypermobile type
• Hypermobile Ehlers–Danlos syndrome (a.k.a. Ehlers–Danlos syndrome Type III and Ehlers–Danlos syndrome hypermobility type): Clinical description and natural history
• A framework for the classification of joint hypermobility and related conditions
• The international consortium on the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes
• The 2017 international classification of the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes
• The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, rare types
• Diagnosis, natural history, and management in vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
• Measurement properties of clinical assessment methods for classifying generalized joint hypermobility-
• The evidence-based rationale for physical therapy treatment of children, adolescents, and adults diagnose with joint hypermobility syndrome/hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
All of the papers are available for download at no charge for three month on the American Journal of Medical Genetics website: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/
About Dr. Brad T Tinkle
Dr. Tinkle is a Chicagoland-
Contact
Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
