Exclusive Achievement for Life Coach

Angela Sabin FCIPD FCMI FInstLM of Executive Life Coaching has become one of an exclusive league of executive coaches in the UK to achieve accreditation at Master Practitioner Level to the European Quality Standard for Coaching.

Angela Sabin FCIPD FCMI FInstLM of Executive Life Coaching

-- The award is recognised globally as the gold standard of coach accreditation in the marketplace. It provides emphatic evidence that a coach works with a rigorous Competency Framework, has proven experience, practises to the highest professional standards and, at Master level, has made a significant contribution to the profession.Angela says: "I am delighted to announce I have now become one of an exclusive league of executive coaches in the UK to achieve accreditation at Master Practitioner Level to the European Quality Standard for Coaching.For me personally Master Practitioner accreditation is an important part of meeting client expectations and demands. EMCC position themselves as the gold standard of coach accreditation in the marketplace. There are other respected accreditations but they differ from the European Individual Accreditation as this is equivalent to any other European Quality Standard. Clients are reassured it provides emphatic evidence that I work within a rigorous Competency Framework, have proven experience, practice to the highest professional standards and, at Master level, have made a significant contribution to the profession."