 
News By Tag
* Life Coach
* Master Practitioner
* Executive Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Yorkshire
  Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Exclusive Achievement for Life Coach

Angela Sabin FCIPD FCMI FInstLM of Executive Life Coaching has become one of an exclusive league of executive coaches in the UK to achieve accreditation at Master Practitioner Level to the European Quality Standard for Coaching.
 
 
Angela Sabin FCIPD FCMI FInstLM of Executive Life Coaching
Angela Sabin FCIPD FCMI FInstLM of Executive Life Coaching
YORKSHIRE, England - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The award is recognised globally as the gold standard of coach accreditation in the marketplace.  It provides emphatic evidence that a coach works with a rigorous Competency Framework, has proven experience, practises to the highest professional standards and, at Master level, has made a significant contribution to the profession.

Angela says: "I am delighted to announce I have now become one of an exclusive league of executive coaches in the UK to achieve accreditation at Master Practitioner Level to the European Quality Standard for Coaching.

For me personally Master Practitioner accreditation is an important part of meeting client expectations and demands. EMCC position themselves as the gold standard of coach accreditation in the marketplace. There are other respected accreditations but they differ from the European Individual Accreditation as this is equivalent to any other European Quality Standard. Clients are reassured it provides emphatic evidence that I work within a rigorous Competency Framework, have proven experience, practice to the highest professional standards and, at Master level, have made a significant contribution to the profession."

http://www.executive-life-coaching.co.uk/about%20executiv...

Contact
colette lowe
***@chewpr.com
End
Source:Executive Life Coaching
Email:***@chewpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Life Coach, Master Practitioner, Executive Coaching
Industry:Business
Location:Yorkshire - Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
chew pr News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share