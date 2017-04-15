More Artistes Honor Fela Anikulapo-Kuti ..."Fela wasn't packagaing anything!" - Falana

fela- a4- revised- 2

-- It's 28 days to the highly anticipated Easter concert - Fela! The Concert, tickets are fast selling out and Nigeria's celebrated artistes are still speaking about the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's music.Here is what Falana had to sayJoin Smooth FM and other prominent artistes this Easter from Thursday 13th, Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March 2017 at Eko Hotel to celebrate the music icon whose music will never die!Thursday,13th - Saturday,15th April 2017Eko Convention Centre- N50,000- N25,000- N15,000- N5000Purchase your tickets online at Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop, AfriTicket.Tickets can also picked up at SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole - Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.Lagos State, Lagos @ 50, LASAA, DSTV, Africa Magic, Swift 4G, UBER, Mansard, WakaNow, Africa Movies Channel, Business Day, BellNaija, Pulse NG, The Guardian, Guardian Life, Guardian Arts, Lost in Lagos, City FM, Complete Fashion, 360 Nobs, Connect Nigeria.See link to interview below:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF6-Kf-6KaM