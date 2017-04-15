News By Tag
* Falana
* Music
* Fela
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
More Artistes Honor Fela Anikulapo-Kuti ..."Fela wasn't packagaing anything!" - Falana
Here is what Falana had to say "....when noone sounds like you, noone can replace you, then you live on"
Join Smooth FM and other prominent artistes this Easter from Thursday 13th, Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March 2017 at Eko Hotel to celebrate the music icon whose music will never die!
Dates: Thursday,13th - Saturday,15th April 2017
Venue: Eko Convention Centre
Tickets Info:
VIP - N50,000
Premium - N25,000
Standard - N15,000
General - N5000
Purchase your tickets online at Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop, AfriTicket.
Tickets can also picked up at SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole - Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.
Partners: Lagos State, Lagos @ 50, LASAA, DSTV, Africa Magic, Swift 4G, UBER, Mansard, WakaNow, Africa Movies Channel, Business Day, BellNaija, Pulse NG, The Guardian, Guardian Life, Guardian Arts, Lost in Lagos, City FM, Complete Fashion, 360 Nobs, Connect Nigeria.
See link to interview below:
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Enquiry - esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com
Contact
The Bobby Taylor Company
***@bobbytaylorcompany.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse