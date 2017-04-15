 
More Artistes Honor Fela Anikulapo-Kuti ..."Fela wasn't packagaing anything!" - Falana

 
 
fela-a4-revised-2
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- It's 28 days to the highly anticipated Easter concert - Fela! The Concert, tickets are fast selling out and Nigeria's celebrated artistes are still speaking about the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's music.

Here is what Falana had to say "....when noone sounds like you, noone can replace you, then you live on"

Join Smooth FM and other prominent artistes this Easter from Thursday 13th, Friday 14th and Saturday 15th March 2017 at Eko Hotel to celebrate the music icon whose music will never die!

Dates: Thursday,13th - Saturday,15th April 2017

Venue: Eko Convention Centre

Tickets Info:

VIP - N50,000

Premium - N25,000

Standard - N15,000

General - N5000

Purchase your tickets online at Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop, AfriTicket.

Tickets can also picked up at SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole - Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.

Partners: Lagos State, Lagos @ 50, LASAA, DSTV, Africa Magic, Swift 4G, UBER, Mansard, WakaNow, Africa Movies Channel, Business Day, BellNaija, Pulse NG, The Guardian, Guardian Life, Guardian Arts, Lost in Lagos, City FM, Complete Fashion, 360 Nobs, Connect Nigeria.

See link to interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF6-Kf-6KaM




Media Enquiry - esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com

Contact
The Bobby Taylor Company
***@bobbytaylorcompany.com
Source:Smooth FM
Email:***@bobbytaylorcompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Falana, Music, Fela
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Lagos City - Lagos State - Nigeria
