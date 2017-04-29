 
Lets talk about living with a partner who has died

Those facing life's most difficult issues get a new guiding hand and the hope of better times.
 
 
HIGH PEAK, England - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Addressing the most difficult of life's challenges, Heal And Learn Foundation is a brand new Peak District based training company offering an alternative style of inspirational one day training events. With a determination to promote good mental health, psychotherapist Gill Sweeting and counsellor Jane Burton have joined forces to share their knowledge and skills.

For their 29th April 2017 workshop Living with a partner who has died, they recognise and embrace the reality that even when a partner dies, they continue to be part of our lives. Gill explained, "We challenge the language of getting over or moving on and instead honour the incredible bond between two people and show  how it is possible to develop a new kind of relationship and integrate this into the present."

Unusually offering their workshops to both those facing personal difficulties and professionals who offer support to them, they promote a collaborative learning opportunity, bringing together those who wish to grow personally and those who wish to grow professionally. "We know from past experience" says Jane "that our ability to offer a solid foundation, combined with our knowledge and passion for these subjects means all delegates have a deeper, richer experience. They leave in the knowledge that they have a new level of understanding, skills and resources that they can use  themselves or in their work with others."

Using the stunning Hartington Hall YHA as their venue, they have dispensed with the 'usual' style of training and introduced a long day packed full to the brim with insights, practical exercises, tea and cake, lunch. Also included is a short, guided 'walk in the weather', taking advantage of the wonderful landscape to enhance healing and learning.

These two engaging personalities tackle difficult subjects head-on with compassion and empathy. It's a day that is aimed at deepening awareness, creating opportunities and transforming lives.

For more information on this and their other events go to heal-and-learn-foundation.co.uk or contact them at hello@heal-and-learn-foundation.co.uk.

Contact
Heal And Learn Foundation
***@heal-and-learn-foundation.co.uk
