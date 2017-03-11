News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Tremendous Reviews From Texas DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Texas, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Texas' best DUI attorneys:
"Very good seminar. Information that can be used immediately in a DWI practice."
Jerry McLaughlin - Amarillo, Texas
"Should have taken way before now."
Troy Brown - El Paso, Texas
"It was excellent training. Now let's see how it works."
Ed Hernandez - El Paso, Texas
"One of the most informative seminars I have attended. It should be a required CLE for any attorney who accepts DWI cases."
Linda Estrada - El Paso, Texas
"Finally, a C.L.E. seminar that actually helps us beat the government DUI/D.W.I. Cases."
Ruben Ortiz - El Paso, Texas
"This is the best CLE program I've attended in the past 45 years."
George Long - Odessa, Texas
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Kansas. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield;
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis;
Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
