Adam Keane to serve as 53rd NTEA President

-- Adam Keane, executive vice-president of Allied Body Works Inc. (Seattle, Washington), was installed today as 53rd president of NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. He accepted this position from immediate past president Matt Wilson, chairman & CEO of Switch-N-Go, AmeriDeck & Bucks Divisions of Deist Industries Inc. (Hadley, Pennsylvania), at the President's Breakfast & NTEA Annual Meeting held in conjunction with The Work Truck Show® 2017."The work truck industry has so much to offer, and I'm extremely proud to be involved," said Adam. "Taking on the role of 53rd Association president, I'm eager to work with the membership to keep NTEA's mission moving forward."Adam joined Allied Body Works in 2004. In his current position, Adam bridges the gap between sales and operations, utilizing industry resources to find solutions when technical issues arise. He manages strategic alliances with business partners to expand company product lines.In 2000, Adam went to Eastern Washington University on a football scholarship, where he studied business. While in college, he served as a seasonal intern on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff. In 2010, he became chairman of NTEA's Young Executives Network (now known as Generation Next).Founded in 1947 as a small garage shop, Allied Body Works is a fourth-generation, family-owned business, offering everything from light-duty truck accessories and cargo van interiors to medium- and heavy-duty flatbeds, dump bodies, contractor bodies, service bodies, van bodies, cranes, electrical and lighting accessories, liftgates, and more.Also serving on the Board's Executive Committee are: First Vice President Todd Davis, vice president of Phenix Enterprises Inc. (Pomona, California); Second Vice President Ross L. Haith Jr., president of Masterack – A Division of Leggett & Platt Inc. (Decatur, Georgia); Third Vice President/Treasurer Peter Miller, executive vice president business development at Pro-Tech Industries (La Vergne, Tennessee); and Secretary Steve Carey, executive director of NTEA (Farmington Hills, Michigan).• Paul Kokalis, president of Fontaine Modification (Charlotte, North Carolina)• Shane McDermott, vice president – business development at Carco Industries Inc. (Tualatin, Oregon)• David Miller, president/CEO of American Midwest Fleet Solutions (Lone Jack, Missouri)• Jon Sievert, president of Henderson Products Inc. (Manchester, Iowa)• Dave Whitby, vice president & chief operating officer of Versalift Southwest LLC (Waco, Texas)• Tina Albright, vice president of human relations & safety at TBEI Inc. (Lake Crystal, Minnesota)• Wm. Craig Bonham, vice president of sales and business development at Reading Truck Body LLC (Reading, Pennsylvania)• Gerry Giudici, president and CEO of Fabco Automotive Inc. (Livonia, Michigan)• Ken Gillies, manager – truck excellence at Element Fleet Management (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)During the President's Breakfast, NTEA recognized 10 companies celebrating their 50th year of continuous Association membership.• Bart Truck Equipment LLC (West Springfield, Massachusetts)• Clark Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Albuquerque, New Mexico)• DuraClass (Tishomingo, Mississippi)• Galion-Godwin Truck Body Co. LLC (Winesburg, Ohio)• Hawkeye Truck Equipment (Des Moines, Iowa)• Kankakee Truck Equipment Inc. (Kankakee, Illinois)• Lee Transport Equipment Inc. (Columbia, South Carolina)• Maine Equipment Co. Inc. (Hermon, Maine)• MH Eby Inc. (Blue Ball, Pennsylvania)• Truck & Transportation Equipment Co. Inc. (New Orleans, Louisiana)