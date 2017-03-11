News By Tag
What is Jnana or Gnana Yoga: The Yoga of Knowledge
There are various kinds of yoga. Gnana yoga is the yoga associated with learning. It is also considered to be one of the most difficult forms of yoga to practice.
Gnana yoga is a classical path to self-realization. Gnana refers to any cognitive event that's true and correct when tested with time. Gnana yoga is not a philosophy. It is a process that can be used to sharpen the mind, in order to pierce through the process of life and decipher what's true and not true.
Gnana yoga depends on the intellect as a tool to understand the true self. It is one the best practices for becoming self-aware. It probes questions such as "Who am I?" Gnana means, "to know". Generally speaking, in order to pursue gnana, one needs to have an alert and sharp intellect.
Sharpening the mind is a daily process that takes a lot of practice. Gnana is: "What I know, I know. What I do not know, I do not know". Gnana yogis shouldn't believe or identify themselves with anything.
The approach to gnana yoga can be not clear-cut as the asanas in hatha yoga. Instead of getting caught up with the entanglements of the mind, one should aim to achieve self-realization and oneness with the universe. That's the main goal of gnana yoga. It's a practice that can add to your spiritual practice. In this busy world, a sharp mind with the ability to focus can be very rewarding.
Those who really practice gnana yoga have an intellect that is not willing to believe anything but doesn't disbelieve anything. In daily life, one needs to be more alert and practice sharpening of the intellect in order to practice gnana yoga.
