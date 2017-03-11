News By Tag
Essential Italy reveal stunning new Puglia properties to their range
Puglia is known as the 'stiletto-heel' of the famous Italian boot and is one of the most traditional, authentic and beautiful areas to visit in the country. To find the best accommodation to suit your needs in this incredible place, Essential Italy is the company to choose. With over 20 years of experience, the team will be able to offer their personal services to tailor your holiday to your exacting needs.
When visiting Puglia, the option to stay in a beautiful Trullo hotel or villa is an authentic way to live. This gives you a taste of history with a modern feel and all the amenities you could ask for. Puglia is perfect for a romantic retreat, family holiday or even a trip away for friends and the Italian villas on offer are situated in the perfect location to get the best of the beaches and of the quaint towns and villages that surround! With many of the villas on offer equipped with a pool, you won't even have to leave your holiday home to enjoy wonders of Puglia.
Get in touch with the Essential Italy team today to book your dream villa in Puglia (http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/
If you have travelled with Essential Italy before and had a fantastic experience, please vote for them in the Conde Nast Travel Awards!
