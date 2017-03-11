News By Tag
BroadSource Launches EMU SaaS in Europe
An array of 'every day use cases' to better manage BroadWorks ™ powered Cloud UC platforms
EMU, developed by BroadSource, allows global Service Providers, who utilise the BroadWorks™ UC platform, to better manage the day-to-day complexity of subscriber configuration information. EMU is already available in Asia as a SaaS and is now also available for European Service Providers via the EMU SaaS delivery model.
Fifteen years of telco engineering experience, coupled with today's Cloud delivery technologies means that EMU can now solve Service Provider problems as a Cloud Service across Europe.
Haydn Faltyn, BroadSource co-founder and CEO noted, "We are so pleased to be launching EMU SaaS to our European customers. This technology is unique to the Cloud UC ecosystem. Our customers have been benefitting from EMU operating within their own environment or our Asian point of presence for a number of years now. This next milestone means that our European Service Providers customers can now also benefit from a subscription to EMU SaaS. The power of EMU is solving really practical, everyday problems for our customers and their Cloud UC environments based on BroadWorks™ technology. We are delighted with the feedback so far and excited to have EMU available in Europe
About EMU
EMU is an Extraction, Manipulation and Update (EMU) platform for Cloud UC developed by BroadSource and specialising in the BroadWorks™ platform. With just one click, Service Providers can:
• EXTRACT every piece of information from their BroadWorks™ environment to audit, analyse or backup customer group configurations
• MANIPULATE thousands of configuration attributes in seconds, preparing for migrations
• UPDATE, en masse, configuration settings, saving hundreds of 'clicks' and many hours
Our European Customers
Using their own secure BroadWorks™ credentials, Service Providers and their partners can perform one or all of the services hosted within the BroadSource multi-tenanted, fully redundant EMU SaaS instance. EMU now performs many subscriber manipulation tasks that where once thought of as impossible. As Cloud UC subscriptions take over premise PBX numbers, EMU is perfectly positioned to allow the Service Provider to rapidly scale, contain operational costs and simplify the management of large volumes of subscriber configuration data. Service Providers in Europe now have an array of 'every day use cases' to better manage their BroadWorks ™ powered Cloud UC platform.
Typical examples include:
• Customer migrations to Cloud UC
• Consolidation of voice platforms through mass subscriber migration
• Configuration auditing of thousands of users, each with thousands of settings in real ime, on a single page
• Real time customer configuration comparisons in a help desk to reduce time to restore customer issues
• Updates to configurations en masse
• Bulk provisioning
• Group backup and restore and;
• License and Service Pack reporting, managing compliance and leakage
Subscription to EMU SaaS is based on one or all of the following functions:
• EMU Audit
• EMU Update
• EMU Provision
• EMU Migrate
• EMU Backup
• EMU Restore
• EMU Compare
• EMU Reporting
BroadSource Marketing
Please direct enquires to: Jacqui Thals (mailto:marketing@
marketing@broadsource.com.au
Media Contact
Jacqui Thals
marketing@broadsource.com.au
End
