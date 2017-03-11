News By Tag
India Wholesale E-fair Brings 70% Traffic Growth and 600% GMV Growth for Wydr
Wydr, mobile platform for wholesale e-commerce had hosted India Wholesale E-Fair from 7th March to 9th March, 2017 to celebrate its completion of one year of business operations. This online trade event gave wholesalers and retailers across the country the opportunity to build new business relationships. Manufacturers and wholesalers could connect with independent retailers and other bulk buyers.
Many sellers shared videos introducing themselves and the background of their business and products thereby replicating the process that typically takes place in an offline trade event. Retailers got the opportunity to discover new sources of supply without having to step out of their stores. Live chat feature enabled both parties to negotiate and fix deals instantly which were fulfilled by Wydr through live chat.
Sudarshan Kumar from Patna placed the maximum number of orders during the India Wholesale E-Fair. Surat based fashion accessories wholesaler, Om Star Fashion has been recorded as the seller of highest order value. Manufacturers from Agra, Tirupur and Delhi also participated in the E-Fair.
Wydr has noted growth in number of users from all parts of the country, especially from Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna. Mohd. Mir Gulzar, a retailer from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was at the E-Fair and made a purchase. He said, "I heard about Wydr E-Fair through online ad. I liked the concept of an online trade event only for wholesale deals. The best part was that I could chat with the seller directly. Everything was so smooth and fast."
Rohtak based mobile and car accessory wholesaler Head and Tail had a happy experience of the E-Fair organized by Wydr. According to him, "I am a seller on Wydr and I am happy with it. When I heard about the Wholesale E-fair, I expected more buyers to contact me. I was online on chat during the event, and many retailers contacted me. I closed some transactions instantly."
In appreciation of participations from wholesalers and retailers Devesh Rai said, "We are overwhelmed at the response we have received from not only our existing users, but also from new visitors who showed great interest to participate in the E-Fair. My sincere thanks to all the users and visitors for making India Wholesale E-Commerce a big success.
