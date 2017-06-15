Country(s)
Industry News
Notified Bodies discuss their changing role within the IVD industry this June in London
SMi Group's 3rd In Vitro Diagnostics conference will take place in London on the 14th & 15th June 2017.
The 2017 event will provide attendees with 16 presentations from industry experts, a panel discussion, 5+ hours of networking time and a pre-conference workshop on implementing an EU-IVDR compliance program.
A key highlight of the show will be the open panel discussion on day one of the event on 'The Changing Role of Notified Bodies'. This panel will bring together the participating Notified Bodies to allow attendees to direct any questions they have to the expert panel of notified body representatives. The representatives will also discuss: How to prepare for unannounced audits; how to organise reviews with your Notified Body and how to manage the increase in scrutiny on technical files – ensuring your files are up to your Notified Bodies standard.
Participants include:
Sue Spencer, Head of Global Medical Device Services, UL International
Nick Baker, Technical Manager-IVD, LRQA
Dieter Schoenwald, IVD Manager, TUV SUD
Erica Conway, Global Head - IVD, BSI
Julien Senac, Certification Project Manager, LNE/G-MED
Other speakers presenting at this year's conference include FDA, MHRA, Johnson & Johnson, DEKRA, Berlin Heart GmbH and many more…
A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available to download online. For those looking to attend, there is currently a £300 discount available which expires on 31st March 2017.
In Vitro Diagnostics
14th & 15th June 2017
London, UK
Sponsored by Qarad
www.in-vitro-
Contact Information:
To register for the conference, visit www.in-vitro-
To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-
---END---
