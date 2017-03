Notified Bodies discuss their changing role within the IVD industry this June in London

SMi Group's 3rd In Vitro Diagnostics conference will take place in London on the 14th & 15th June 2017.

In Vitro Diagnostics 2017

Contact

SMi Group

***@smi-online.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627148/1 SMi Group

End

-- With the final text for the new IVDR due this spring and the regulatory changes within the IVD industry fast approaching, people working within the field need to be informed with all the relevant information on how this will affect their organisation and how they carry out their business. SMi's 3rd In Vitro Diagnostics show will explore the complex and ever-changing landscapes of IVDs and focus on informative regulatory updates and providing feedback from leading IVD manufacturers.The 2017 event will provide attendees with 16 presentations from industry experts, a panel discussion, 5+ hours of networking time and a pre-conference workshop on implementing an EU-IVDR compliance program.A key highlight of the show will be the open panel discussion on day one of the event on. This panel will bring together the participating Notified Bodies to allow attendees to direct any questions they have to the expert panel of notified body representatives. The representatives will also discuss: How to prepare for unannounced audits; how to organise reviews with your Notified Body and how to manage the increase in scrutiny on technical files – ensuring your files are up to your Notified Bodies standard., Head of Global Medical Device Services,, Technical Manager-IVD,, IVD Manager,, Global Head - IVD,, Certification Project Manager,Other speakers presenting at this year's conference includeand many more…A full speaker line-up and detailed conference agenda is available to download online . For those looking to attend, there is currently a £300 discount available which expires on 31st March 2017.In Vitro Diagnostics14th & 15th June 2017London, UKContact Information:To register for the conference, visit www.in-vitro- diagnostics.co.uk or contact Adolis Miniauskas on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 / aminiauskas@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk---END---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk