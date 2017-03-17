 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Pain Therapeutics Attendee List Released Featuring Scientific Leaders and Top Industry Experts

Pain Therapeutics 2017 returns to Central London for the 17th year on 22nd & 23rd May 2017
 
Pain Therapeutics 2017
Pain Therapeutics 2017
LONDON, England - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Aimed at capturing the latest clinical developments in pain management, SMi Group's timely Pain Therapeutics summit will gather an audience of scientific pioneers and industry experts when it takes place on 22nd and 23rd May in Central London, UK.

With still around 9 weeks to go, SMi Group are delighted to release a preliminary list of attendees featuring the industry's most senior experts and KOLS's in pain management. Already 75% full, Pain Therapeutics 2017 has become one of SMi's most sought after events emphasising a widespread common goal in addressing opioid dependency and understanding human pain phenotypes.

Dr Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer from Centrexion Therapeutics and a keynote speaker at Pain Therapeutics 2017 said:

"We can limit opioid use, and we can treat the dependence/addiction, but we have not yet addressed the underlying problem – better non-addictive therapies to control a variety of painful conditions. Until we bring a number of better therapies to the market, there remains a limitation in the arsenal of analgesics to treat people with pain."

Nations attending will include Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and USA.

A snapshot of organisations confirmed to join Pain Therapeutics 2017 include:

AiCure | Amgen | Analgesia Partnership | Apollo Therapeutics | AstraZeneca | Bayer | Biogen | Cara Therapeutics | Centre for Human Drug Research | Centrexion Therapeutics | Clermont University | Convergence Pharmaceuticals | Daiichi Sankyo | Eli Lilly | ENSCCF | Grunenthal | Innopain | J&J | Kings College London | MSD | MRC Technology | Mundipharma | Nektar Therapeutics | NeuroDigm | Novartis | Pharmaleads | Transpharmation | University of Manchester | US Army Institute for Surgical Research | Zoetis

Further information and a preliminary list of attendees is available at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk

A series of interviews with key speakers including Centrexion and Zoetis are also available to read in event website's download centre.

Pain Therapeutics
22nd & 23rd May 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
Sponsored by the Centre for Human & Drug Research and NeuroDigm

---end ---

Contact information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12627146/1
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Pain, Analgesic, Opioid, Animal Models, Pain Killer, Drug Addiction, Opioid Dependancy, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Neuroscience
Industry:Biotech, Event, Health, Medical, Science
Location:London - England - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 17, 2017
SMi Group Ltd. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share