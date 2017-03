Pain Therapeutics Attendee List Released Featuring Scientific Leaders and Top Industry Experts

Pain Therapeutics 2017 returns to Central London for the 17th year on 22nd & 23rd May 2017

Aimed at capturing the latest clinical developments in pain management, SMi Group's timely summit will gather an audience of scientific pioneers and industry experts when it takes place on in Central London, UK. With still around 9 weeks to go, SMi Group are delighted to release a preliminary list of attendees featuring the industry's most senior experts and KOLS's in pain management. Already 75% full, Pain Therapeutics 2017 has become one of SMi's most sought after events emphasising a widespread common goal in addressing opioid dependency and understanding human pain phenotypes. Chief Medical Officer from and a keynote speaker at Pain Therapeutics 2017 said: Nations attending will include Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and USA. A snapshot of to join Pain Therapeutics 2017 include: AiCure | Amgen | Analgesia Partnership | Apollo Therapeutics | AstraZeneca | Bayer | Biogen | Cara Therapeutics | Centre for Human Drug Research | Centrexion Therapeutics | Clermont University | Convergence Pharmaceuticals | Daiichi Sankyo | Eli Lilly | ENSCCF | Grunenthal | Innopain | J&J | Kings College London | MSD | MRC Technology | Mundipharma | Nektar Therapeutics | NeuroDigm | Novartis | Pharmaleads | Transpharmation | University of Manchester | US Army Institute for Surgical Research | Zoetis Further information and a preliminary list of attendees is available at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk A series of interviews with key speakers including and are also available to read in event website's download centre Pain Therapeutics 22nd & 23rd May 2017 Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK Sponsored by the Centre for Human & Drug Research and NeuroDigm