Country(s)
Industry News
Pain Therapeutics Attendee List Released Featuring Scientific Leaders and Top Industry Experts
Pain Therapeutics 2017 returns to Central London for the 17th year on 22nd & 23rd May 2017
With still around 9 weeks to go, SMi Group are delighted to release a preliminary list of attendees featuring the industry's most senior experts and KOLS's in pain management. Already 75% full, Pain Therapeutics 2017 has become one of SMi's most sought after events emphasising a widespread common goal in addressing opioid dependency and understanding human pain phenotypes.
Dr Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer from Centrexion Therapeutics and a keynote speaker at Pain Therapeutics 2017 said:
"We can limit opioid use, and we can treat the dependence/addiction, but we have not yet addressed the underlying problem – better non-addictive therapies to control a variety of painful conditions. Until we bring a number of better therapies to the market, there remains a limitation in the arsenal of analgesics to treat people with pain."
Nations attending will include Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and USA.
A snapshot of organisations confirmed to join Pain Therapeutics 2017 include:
AiCure | Amgen | Analgesia Partnership | Apollo Therapeutics | AstraZeneca | Bayer | Biogen | Cara Therapeutics | Centre for Human Drug Research | Centrexion Therapeutics | Clermont University | Convergence Pharmaceuticals | Daiichi Sankyo | Eli Lilly | ENSCCF | Grunenthal | Innopain | J&J | Kings College London | MSD | MRC Technology | Mundipharma | Nektar Therapeutics | NeuroDigm | Novartis | Pharmaleads | Transpharmation | University of Manchester | US Army Institute for Surgical Research | Zoetis
Further information and a preliminary list of attendees is available at www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk
A series of interviews with key speakers including Centrexion and Zoetis are also available to read in event website's download centre.
Pain Therapeutics
22nd & 23rd May 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
Sponsored by the Centre for Human & Drug Research and NeuroDigm
---end ---
Contact information:
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 17, 2017