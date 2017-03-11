News By Tag
Cloudera Launches New Solutions Gallery
Cloudera, the provider of the leading global platform for machine learning and advanced analytics built on the latest open source technologies
Solutions Gallery
The Cloudera Solutions Gallery augments the expansive Cloudera partner ecosystem that includes more than 2,800 partners globally, with a storefront of more than 100 solutions. Both Cloudera and Cloudera Connect partners offer apps and solutions that align with the key business value drivers customers care about most: 1) Driving customer insights; 2) Improving product and services efficiencies;
"We've put a great deal of thought and work into these program additions and they underscore Cloudera's commitment to its partner ecosystem, which expanded by 712 partners, or 33 percent, in 2016," said Vishal Rao, senior vice president, Field Operations, Cloudera. "Customers are the ultimate and most important beneficiaries of the Cloudera Connect Partner Program, and we encourage our partners to submit for the Cloudera Partner Impact Awards. For those who haven't yet joined, today there is even more reason to."
Cloudera Partner Impact Awards
To better appreciate and honor its partners, Cloudera today launched theCloudera Partner Impact Awards, which will consist of two categories: Best Solutions and Business Excellence.
● Best Solutions — These awards will recognize Cloudera partners worldwide that create the most innovative solutions directly aligning with the top business value drivers:
○ Driving customer insights
○ Improving product and services efficiency
○ Lowering business risk
○ Innovators in machine learning and AI
○ Modernize IT
● Business Excellence — These awards will recognize both locally and globally the partners that achieve the highest impact in delivering business results.
Cloudera Partner Impact Awards (http://www.cloudera.com/
Finally, Cloudera also has enriched its existing partner program with substantial enhancements to its channel partner program, which will offer even more ways for Cloudera Connect partners to work with Cloudera. The enhanced Partner Program will include added benefits for Channel partners:
● Accelerate skills development through Cloudera training, bootcamp, and certification
● Drive demand and pipeline generation through joint go-to-market planning and execution
● Increase profitability through service delivery kits and accelerators
Partner Support
Arcadia Data
"This is an excellent resource for organizations on their big data journey to quickly see solutions that fit their business needs. Customers interested in scalable visual analytic solutions can see Arcadia Data in action for cybersecurity and connected devices on Cloudera's Solutions Gallery. "
-- Steve Wooledge, vice president of Marketing
CenturyLink
"Cloudera and CenturyLink together help make it easy for organizations to start on data projects, such as advanced analytics and machine learning. By taking care of many aspects of implementing and maintaining a modernized data platform we help customers to gain business insights and return on investment quickly."
-- Andrew Clyne, chief data officer
Qlik
"Big data users need to focus in on the specific slices of the original diverse data sources which are useful for answering specific business questions without losing sight of the bigger picture. Qlik is about building these specific apps downstream from the big data system. With our participation in Cloudera's Solutions Gallery, we are better positioned than ever to enable our customers across industries like banking and finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail to continue discovering business value from their data, regardless of the variety or volume."
-- Mike Foster, vice president of Technology Alliances
StreamSets
"There is an amazing variety of solutions available in the big data space, but identifying what best meets your needs can be daunting. We are pleased to see Cloudera organize and display the various ways that you can leverage Apache Hadoop with key partners like StreamSets, which in turn means our customers can make better decisions from their data.
-- Rick Bilodeau, vice president of Marketing
Tata Consultancy Services
"The launch of Cloudera's Solutions Gallery provides a much needed one-stop-shop for customers to discover cutting edge solutions built and certified on Cloudera. Our customers are looking for Cloudera certification as a fundamental prerequisite for considering our solutions for their needs. Being featured on Cloudera's Solutions Gallery provides our solutions the visibility and credibility we need to successfully sell our solutions in this competitive market. Two of our most sought-after solutions, namely, the TCS Sensor Data Analytics Framework and the TCS Active Archive solution are available today on the Solutions Gallery."
-- Dr. SatyaRamaswamy, vice president & Global Head of TCS Digital Enterprise
Zoomdata
"Cloudera's new Solutions Gallery provides a variety of partner-led solutions that really have impact in the big data market. Zoomdata has been working closely with Cloudera to deliver a new class of Customer Insight Solutions (https://www.zoomdata.com/
-- Nick Halsey, chief marketing officer
Media Contact
Urvashi Sharma
01146003200
***@comma.in
