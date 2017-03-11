 
News By Tag
* CCIE Security
* Ccie Security Training
* CCIE Security live Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Cape Town
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Instructor Led Live Online CCIE Security Training by Industry Expert

Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
CCIE Security
Ccie Security Training
CCIE Security live Training

Industry:
Education

Location:
Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Hub4Tech provides CCIE (Security) Live Online Training from corporate experienced trainer. This training course is designed for those people who are handling the job role as network managers, network security managers, security professionals, senior network engineers and architects and responsible for implementing and troubleshooting today's complex security technologies and solutions against modern security risks, threats and vulnerabilities.

Why should do this course?

This course will ensure to follow the new framework pattern announced by Cisco to validate skills required by industries to meet the demand for evolving technologies and business insights.

This course is designed to provide you in-depth preparation of the core area and topics cover under Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Security (CCIE Security) certification program. Under this course we will focus upon networking fundamentals and security-related concepts as well as Cisco network security products and solutions in areas such as VPNs, intrusion prevention, firewalls, identity services, policy management, and device hardening. This course will help you in

1.  Preparation of Expert level certification by CISCO "Leader in Networking"

2.  Gaining in-depth understanding of implementation and troubleshooting complex network evolution.

3.  Keeping you update on all the latest technology changes

After completing this course you will be able to –

Enhance your skills and competencies in terms of describing, implementing, deploying, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting Cisco network security solutions and products.

The objective of this course is to validate the technical expertise required for implementing and troubleshooting today's complex security technologies and solutions against modern security risks, threats and vulnerabilities.

For CCIE (Security) Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/networking-and-it-hardware/ccie-s...

Contact
Hub4Tech
+91-9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Source:Hub4Tech
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Tags:CCIE Security, Ccie Security Training, CCIE Security live Training
Industry:Education
Location:Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share