Instructor Led Live Online CCIE Security Training by Industry Expert
Hub4tech.com – live online certification based training and assessment platform
Why should do this course?
This course will ensure to follow the new framework pattern announced by Cisco to validate skills required by industries to meet the demand for evolving technologies and business insights.
This course is designed to provide you in-depth preparation of the core area and topics cover under Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Security (CCIE Security) certification program. Under this course we will focus upon networking fundamentals and security-related concepts as well as Cisco network security products and solutions in areas such as VPNs, intrusion prevention, firewalls, identity services, policy management, and device hardening. This course will help you in
1. Preparation of Expert level certification by CISCO "Leader in Networking"
2. Gaining in-depth understanding of implementation and troubleshooting complex network evolution.
3. Keeping you update on all the latest technology changes
After completing this course you will be able to –
Enhance your skills and competencies in terms of describing, implementing, deploying, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting Cisco network security solutions and products.
The objective of this course is to validate the technical expertise required for implementing and troubleshooting today's complex security technologies and solutions against modern security risks, threats and vulnerabilities.
For CCIE (Security) Online Training - http://www.hub4tech.com/
Contact
Hub4Tech
+91-9069139140
info@hub4tech.com
