 
News By Tag
* Asian Convenience Store Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Ready-to-Eat-Meals Accelerating the Industry

Increasing adoption of ready-to-eat culture in Asia has led to significant opportunity for Convenience store Industry in the region, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Asian Convenience Store Market

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The convenience store industry in Asia has witnessed growth in recent years on account of rising demand for changing lifestyle and eating habits, ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat food products. With the rising disposable income, the consumers agreeably are paying premium price for high-quality food products. Further, convenience stores have also been successful in tempting the Asian populace by providing variety of goods and services.

With the gaining momentum in phenomenon of increase in footfall, the convenience stores are working aggressively on expanding and revamping its infrastructure and expanding its reach in Asia. A steep rise in the number of nuclear family is among the major reason along with rising employment rates of female, for the popularity of ready-to-eat food products.

According to our latest research study, "Asian Convenience Store Market Outlook 2022", the convenience provided by the modern retail format in different ways has led to popularity amongst other retail format channels. The expansion and addition of various services amongst the convenience store retailers has brought a faith in the Asian populace, which could rely on the goods and services of the stores.

Recently, Cheers, NTUC FairPrice's convenience arm, and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific launched a revamped convenience store format for Esso petrol service stations, featuring a new ready-to-eat range of products. Additionally, Malaysia's convenience store industry is also witnessing competition owing to revamped infrastructure and expansion of stores followed by roll out of more ready-to-eat products to capture growing demand from the younger population in urban areas, thereby driving the industry in the region.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM845.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Asian Convenience Store Market
Industry:Retail
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share