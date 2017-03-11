 
March 2017





Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Focus on North America (2016-2020) – Koncept Analytics

The report "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the US and Canada market for licensed sports merchandise.
 
 
Tags:
Licensed Sports Merchandise
Sports Merchandise Market
Sports Merchandise

Reports

Delhi - Delhi - India

Reports

DELHI, India - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The US and Canada retail sales of licensed sports merchandise, such as products bearing images from or apparel, videogames/software's, accessories, sporting goods and the like is increasing at a very fast pace, due to increased demand for sports based apparel, footwear and equipment bearing the name or logo of favorite team and player among consumers. Sports licensing is largely constant and does not tend to fluctuate from year to year. Moreover, licensed sports merchandise is driven by popularity of college and university level sports team. In addition, the convergence of entertainment as sports is raising the usage of social media.

As per the report "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Focus on North America (2016-2020)" by Koncept Analytics, the demand for licensed sports merchandise will be driven by rising sports market in North America, growing demand of sporting goods, accelerating economic growth, e-commerce penetration, rising popularity of sports leagues and rising participation in top sports. Some notable trends of this industry include sports apparel to gain fame among all product categories, growing demand of social media, increase in events & hot markets, development in consumer electronics, expansion in new markets, increasing fan engagement and growth of the female factor. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by declining retail shelf space and counterfeiting/duplicate products.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of the US and Canada market for licensed sports merchandise. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Flowchart to Demonstrate the Processes Involved In Licensing
Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Value (2007-2015)
Global Retail Sales Forecast of Licensed Merchandise by Value (2016-2020)
Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Region (2015)
Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Product Category (2015)
Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Property Type (2015)
The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Value (2008-2015)
The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise Forecast by Value (2016-2020)
The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Product Category (2015)
The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Property Type (2015)
The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Distribution Channels (2015)
Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Value (2007-2015)
Retail Sales Forecast of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Value (2016-2020)
Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Product Category (2015)
Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by League (2015)
Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US& Canada by Distribution Channel (2015)
North America Sport Market (2011-2020)
Consumer Purchases of Sporting Goods in the US (2007-2016)
The US and Canada GDP Growth (2010-2016)
The US E-Commerce Retail Sales (2014-2019)
VF Corporation Revenue Share by Business Segment (2016)
VF Corporation Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
G III Apparel Group Net Sales by Business Segment (2016)
G III Apparel Group Net Sales by Region (2016)
G III Apparel Group Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Dick's Net Sales by Product Category (2015)
Dick's Net Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)

List of Tables

High Profile Women's Fashion Designer Pro Sports Licensees
Financial Comparison of Key Players (2015)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/licensed-s...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Source:Koncept Analytics
Email:***@konceptanalytics.com
Posted By:***@konceptanalytics.com Email Verified
