Cyber Security Speaker Edgar Perez Keynotes Securities and Exchange Commission's Annual Conference
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, partnering with Terrapinn Training in 3-Day Masterclass Cybersecurity to bring key insights for CEOs and board members on cyber security.
Mr. Perez was hosted by Mr. Daniel Hawke, Chief of the Division of Enforcement's Market Abuse Unit. His unit investigates large-scale market abuses and complex manipulations schemes by institutional traders, market professionals and others. In particular, the unit focuses on many of the high-frequency trading issues discussed in The Speed Traders, Perez's volume that introduced electronic and high-frequency trading to the general public.
The Market Abuse Unit is part of the Division of Enforcement, which was created in 1972 to consolidate enforcement activities that previously had been handled by the various operating divisions at the Commission's headquarters in Washington DC. The Commission's enforcement staff conducts investigations into possible violations of the federal securities laws, and litigates the Commission's civil enforcement proceedings in the federal courts and in administrative proceedings.
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, is a recognized keynote speaker and director of programs targeted at board members, chief executive officers and senior executives looking for new ways to gain and maintain a competitive business advantage. He can be reached through Twitter and Weibo.
SPEAKER'S KEYNOTE TOPICS
• The Importance of the Cybersecurity Framework for Directors and CEOs
• The Impact of Brexit in the U.K and the World
• Blockchain and its impact on Finance
• The Biggest Risks for Financial Markets
• Finance in the New Global Economy
• China: To Rebalance or Not to Rebalance
• Social Engineering:
• Establishing or Improving a Cybersecurity Program
• The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading
ABOUT EDGAR PEREZ
Mr. Edgar Perez (http://www.mredgarperez.com) is a published author, business consultant for billion-dollar private equity and hedge funds and Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Research International, with subject matter expertise in cyber security, investing, trading, financial regulation (Dodd-Frank Act) and market structure.
He is author of Knightmare on Wall Street (http://www.knightmareonwallstreet.com), The Rise and Fall of Knight Capital and the Biggest Risk for Financial Markets (2013), and The Speed Traders, An Insider's Look at the New High-Frequency Trading Phenomenon That is Transforming the Investing World, published in English by McGraw-Hill Inc. (2011), Published in Mandarin by China Financial Publishing House (2012), and Investasi Super Kilat, published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas Gramedia (2012).
Mr. Perez is course director of Cybersecurity Boardroom Workshop, How Boards of Directors and CXOs Can Build the Proper Foundation to Address Today's Information Security Challenges, and The Speed Traders Workshop, How High Frequency Traders Leverage Profitable Strategies to Find Alpha in Equities, Options, Futures and FX; he has presented his workshops in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Warsaw, Kiev, New York, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai. He contributes to The New York Times and China's International Finance News and Sina Finance.
Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. Previously, he managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, New York, with a dual major in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area.
