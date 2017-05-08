 
Mother's Day Mini-Concert Champagne Brunch May 14th 2p-7p @The Palms in Downey $25.00

Mother's Day Champagne Brunch May 14th 2p-7p RosaLinda Virgen performs a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt Music "Canciones de mi Padre!" Plus more Artists only at @The Palms Resturant in Downey CA Tickets available thru www.ticketon.com
 
 
Resized_20170508_003805-1
Resized_20170508_003805-1
DOWNEY, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- This Mothers Day! The Palms Resturant is having a Mothers Day "Champagne Brunch!" this May 14th from 2p-7p with a Live! Mini-Concert Tribute to Linda Ronstadt Songs "Canciones de mi Padre!" performed by RosaLinda Virgen Plus her Special Guest Artists too! at the The Palms Resturant located at 8060 E. Florence Ave, Downey, CA Tickets are available thru Ticketon www.ticketon.com

This "Champagne Brunch" includes Shrimp, Beef & Chicken with several Food Dishes Plus Fresh Fruit! and the Champagne All included for only....
$25.00 Adults
$5.00 Kids Ages (0-15)

You can buy Tickets at the Door or thru Ticketon www.ticketon.com for more info you can call at (818)406-1291 to get more details or questions!
Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen Music Videos=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUrWPu83agQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIQhv5RKKWU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7dYNKc9SEE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTcgtLtKnrg

This Mothers Day! Mini-Concert @The Palms in Downey CA will also be having Special Guest Appearance by Latin Artist Chaparita Vargas, Chuy Rubio, & Composer Enrique Torres also performing next to Artist RosaLinda Virgen too! Come treat your Mother to a Sunday "Champange Brunch" Plus with Live! Entertainment Music included.

There will be a Small Tribute to Linda Ronstadt Songs "Canciones de mi Padre!" performed by Artist RosaLinda Virgen. Plus there will some Songs by the Late Latin Divo! Super Star Juan Gabriel too! Dont Miss this Special performance by these Latin Artists for this Special Mothers Day! Concert.

For any information Please Free! to Call Esmeralda Productions at

www.esmeraldaproductions.com

Lou Dorado/Marketing Director

Media Contact
Esmeralda Productions
Lou Dorado
818/406-1291
casamagdalena.usa@gmail.com
Source:The Palms Club Resturant-Downey
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Mothers Day Concert, Champagne Brunch, The Palms Downey
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Downey - California - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share