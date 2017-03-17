80s Retro Pirate Music Ship is Here! @The Palms Club in Downey CA 3.23.17

Its Finally Here! DJ Saffhire invites you to 80s Retro Pirate Music Ship launching on March 19th, 2017 from 8p-1am @The Palms Club in Downey, CA where you can Dance All Nite! to 80s Music, Techo, EDM & 80s RockN'Roll too! Come Join Us:)