March 2017
80s Retro Pirate Music Ship is Here! @The Palms Club in Downey CA 3.23.17

Its Finally Here! DJ Saffhire invites you to 80s Retro Pirate Music Ship launching on March 19th, 2017 from 8p-1am @The Palms Club in Downey, CA where you can Dance All Nite! to 80s Music, Techo, EDM & 80s RockN'Roll too! Come Join Us:)
 
 
DOWNEY, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Palms Club Resturante in Downey, CA is Launching a "80s Retro Nite Pirate Music Ship!" on March 23, 2017 from 8p-1am located at 8060 E. Florence Ave, Downey, CA for more info available (562) 776-0905 where there will be 80s Retro Music, Techno, EDM, & some  80s Rock N'Roll!

DJ Saffhire from Salsa Sabor Radio www.salsasaborradio.com will also be there to Welcoming All the 80s Music Fans! to Hang Out & Join the Fun with the 80s Music Hits like StayQ, BillyIdol, Lisa Lisa, Montel Jordan, The English Beat, Nocera, House of Pain, Arrested Development and many more!

Plus there is also a Double Contest for Best Dresser of Lady GaGa! there will be a $Cash Prize for the Winner who comes Dressed as the Double of Lady GaGa! Plus, there will also be Drink Specials All Nite! Best News on Launch Nite! there will be FREE Admission! 80s Music, Drink Specials, Dancing & Contest for Double of Lady GaGa All under 1 Roof only at The Palms Club in Downey, CA!

Come Join Us! @The Palms Club Resturant every Thursday Now with 80s Retro Pirate Music Ship! travel back in time to the Disco Infernos with All the Great Music from the 80s too. Also at @The Palms Club they have Salsa Live! Band on Friday, Saturday & Sunday too! Plus, Great Mexican American Food is just Delicious so you can have Dinner before the Show begins! Doors Open @5pm.

For more Great Events! @The Palms Club Resturant in Downey, CA Follow us via Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter/salsasaborradio for more updates! We are also working on some more Private Concerts which only @The Palms;) See you at the Palms Soon!

For any Media information Plz send requests to:

Donna Lou

Esmeralda Productions

www.esmeraldaproductions.com


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AaJSRyyTAs 80s Music Hits!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5dFBuxpoN4  80s Music Hits!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtWm1jnnsIw    The Palms Club

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDhstqnaWBg  The Palms Club

Media Contact
Esmeralda Productions
Donna Lou Dorado
818/800-7142
esmeraldaproductions@gmail.com
Source:The Palms Club Resturant-Downey
Page Updated Last on: Mar 17, 2017
