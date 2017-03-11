News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Korenix Introduces NEMA-TS2 Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch for IP Surveillance Market
Korenix is pleased to introduce its new Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch- JetNet 7310G. It is especially designed for IP Surveillance market with the NEMA-TS2 characteristics and EN50121-4 compliance.
The JetNet 7310G supports Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols include Static/Dynamic Routing, VLAN Routing and Multicast Routing; with the various routing features, the data streams will be routed in an efficient way and accelerate data streams as well. It also carries Layer 2 Network Performance like IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, and Rate Control; users can optimize their Network by these features.
Korenix JetNet 7310G features:
-8 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 2 Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports
-8 IEEE802.3at PSE with 240W PoE Power forwarding capability
-Gigabit Wire Speed L3 routing performance
-Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric
-Network Redundancy- MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain
-Fully Device Management- SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console
-Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility- Korenix View, Korenix NMS
-Advanced Cyber Network Security- MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service, IP Source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection
-Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery
-High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
-IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
-Railway Track Side EN50121-4 compliance
-High Operating Temperature -40~75℃
-Redundant wide range power input DC 45~57V
Korenix JetNet 7310G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse