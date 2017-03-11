 
Korenix Introduces NEMA-TS2 Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch for IP Surveillance Market

Korenix is pleased to introduce its new Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch- JetNet 7310G. It is especially designed for IP Surveillance market with the NEMA-TS2 characteristics and EN50121-4 compliance.
 
 
JetNet7310G
JetNet7310G
 
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- JetNet 7310G is equipped with 8 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports and 2 Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports. It is compliant with IEEE 802.3at/af standards with 1-event and 2-event behaviors for PD classification. The system maximum power forwarding is up to 240W at 75℃ operating environment and the power capability of each PoE port is up to 35W. It can therefore perform well on power feeding to devices with high power consumption such as IP cameras.

The JetNet 7310G supports Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols include Static/Dynamic Routing, VLAN Routing and Multicast Routing; with the various routing features, the data streams will be routed in an efficient way and accelerate data streams as well. It also carries Layer 2 Network Performance like IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, and Rate Control; users can optimize their Network by these features.

Korenix JetNet 7310G features:

-8 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 2 Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports

-8 IEEE802.3at PSE with 240W PoE Power forwarding capability

-Gigabit Wire Speed L3 routing performance

-Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric

-Network Redundancy- MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain

-Fully Device Management- SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console

-Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility- Korenix View, Korenix NMS

-Advanced Cyber Network Security- MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service, IP Source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection

-Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery

-High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity

-IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic

-Railway Track Side EN50121-4 compliance

-High Operating Temperature -40~75℃

-Redundant wide range power input DC 45~57V

Korenix JetNet 7310G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@korenix.com) to get further information.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.

Website: www.korenix.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/

Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
