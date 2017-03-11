News By Tag
The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce celebrates banner first year
Nearly 150 members strong and DotVegas partnership among year one highlights
Launched in March 2016, the LVWCC has worked closely with the Clark County Clerk to market and unify this diverse industry. Through the efforts of this public/private partnership, marriage licenses issued in Clark County have stabilized, year-to-year, after a decade of decline - a great step for this $2 billion per year industry. Along the way, the LVWCC has garnered a diverse membership roster ranging from venues to media, food and beverage, officiants, entertainment, event production and more with room to grow.
At the start of the year, the LVWCC launched a partnership with DotVegas and the Office of the County Clerk. Around 80-percent of the marriage licenses issued are first pre-registered online through the County Clerk's marriage license website, MLIC.Vegas as early as three months before the wedding takes place. Couples pre-registering for the marriage license can now receive a complimentary interactive wedding website, courtesy of the LVWCC and DotVegas. In addition to benefiting the couples getting married in Las Vegas, this partnership also links the pre-registration site to the LVWCC Membership Directory. Not only does this provide couples with a directory of qualified businesses, but it also links LVWCC members to this potentially huge database of customers.
"The Chamber unites the wedding industry under one umbrella to strengthen its wedding brand and allow prospective couples to easily uncover the cornucopia of wedding resources within the valley," said County Clerk Lynn Goya.
"While we've had a successful first year, we keep pushing towards the future and what efforts we can make as an organization and industry to keep wedding tourism growing in Las Vegas," added LVWCC President Kris Labuda. "We love all things romance and have such a variety of offerings from upscale extravagance to simple and affordable with some unique offerings thrown in that makes Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World!"
About Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce:
Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce is a public/private partnership between the Clark County Clerk's office and the Las Vegas wedding industry to promote the $2 billion industry within Clark County. The alliance is designed to reinvigorate wedding tourism to Southern Nevada. For more information, please visit www.WeddingChamber.Vegas.
