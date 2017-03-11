News By Tag
Indian Anti-Aging Market is Growing at a Pace
"Rising consciousness among consumers about Anti-Aging products, changing lifestyle and bad eating habits, rapid urbanization will drive the Indian Anti-Aging market", Says RNCOS
Anti aging market holds a dominant market position and considered to be the fastest growing segment after skin whitening. Anti-Aging represents prescribed as well as non prescribed products marketed as cosmetics which include active ingredients having medicinal values. Anti-Aging products are introduced to help aging population in preventing the early aging which also leads to various disorders and diseases. Retinols, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acids, L-ascorbic acid, Avobenzone, Antioxidants, are some of the ingredients that are included in Anti-Aging products.
Research Analysis and Highlights
The report is spread in over 34 slides and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospect of Anti-Aging products. The study presents a transparent picture about dermatology v/s OTC market. It also presents the need analysis, brand preference, product usage pattern, medium of awareness, buyer's price points and buying channel.
Furthermore, our study also looks into the business overview of key players engaged in the Anti-Aging as well as the target population is also highlighted. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in understanding the opportunities in the industry. In brief, the report, "Indian Anti-Aging Outlook to 2022" covers all the necessary aspects of the Indian Anti-Aging industry, providing an in-depth research and prudent analysis of the key segments.
Some of the key highlights of the report include the following:
• Anti-Aging current and future market
• Market segmentation by products and region
• Dermatology v/s OTC market
• Consumer buying behavior analysis
• Target customer segment
• Potential population for Anti-Aging products
• Leading Players in Indian Anti-Ageing market
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
