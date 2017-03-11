News By Tag
Mahagun Maverick Project In Noida Extension And Its Security Purposes
They are always doing the project with the lowest density developments with the stunning floor plans that spread across over18 acres of land that was located in the center of Noida.
They offer some of the specifications for the residents people like the clubhouse with a swimming pool along with the changing rooms. For the healthy purpose, they provide the well equipped gym with the indoor and the outdoor games like the carom and many other games. They construct the building with some safety measures from earthquake for the protection of citizens. The optical fiber network is presented with the video surveillance system for the perimeter security along with the entrance lobby securities are also provided for the people with CCTV cameras for the purpose of fire prevention or suppression. To protect from the fire, the detection of fire alarm systems are specially fixed. They offer all these type of facilities with the flats or else individual house to the citizens at an affordable rate along with some bonuses also.
