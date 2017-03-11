Plasterboard Growing Trend In The Construction Industry: Ken Research

End

Ken Research has announced its latest distribution on "Global Plasterboard Market Status, 2011-2022 Market Historical And Forecasts, Professional Market Research Report" which provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the plasterboard market and a detailed outlook by the product category for the market segment and the comparison of the manufacturers of plasterboard in the regional market.This report provides information about the scope in the market and the new industrial policies and all the ups and down of the industry of all the key market players and the distribution and marketing channel adopted by them. This report shows the research of the plasterboard market on both the global and regional level. On the regional level it majorly talks about:Europe,North America,South America,Asia (Excluding China),China and ROW.In, plasterboard market the investment is generally feasible for the new innovative projects making it ideal source of information for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, customers, investors and individuals who have interest in this market.Product Overview:Plasterboard is the ceiling lining which is generally used in the residential and office buildings. The plasterboard market is growing at a very fast pace which makes it divide into two main types:Residential constructionNon-residential constructionOn the basis of form, the plasterboard can be divided into:Tapered-edge plasterboardSquare-edged plasterboardStandard plasterboard market was considered being the best segment and dominated this market in 2015. This segment is growing in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern & African regions at a faster pace than the developed regions. In the developed countries tapered edge plasterboards are demanded more than the developing countries.The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR in 2017-2022 because of growth of the construction in the populated countries like India are driving toward the growth of plasterboard in the Asia pacific region.The opportunities for year 2020 can be predicted well, although the guarantee for the accuracy at the real time cannot be evaluated, but for sure opportunities are guaranteed since the construction activities related trends are changing and improving as per the requirements and this segment of plasterboard carries a significant proportion of the construction.Key Topics Covered in the Report:Global Plasterboard Market ResearchIndia Plasterboard MarketNorth America Plasterboard MarketEurope Plasterboard Market Future OutlookSouth America Plasterboard Market SizeGlobal Plasterboard Production VolumeGlobal Plasterboard Demand AnalysisGlobal Plasterboard Market Major ManufacturersCompanies CoveredSaint- Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., Kanuf Gips Kg, National Gypsum Company