Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Plasterboard Growing Trend In The Construction Industry: Ken Research

 
 
GURGAON, India - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Research has announced its latest distribution on "Global Plasterboard Market Status, 2011-2022 Market Historical And Forecasts, Professional Market Research Report" which provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the plasterboard market and a detailed outlook by the product category for the market segment and the comparison of the manufacturers of plasterboard in the regional market.

This report provides information about the scope in the market and the new industrial policies and all the ups and down of the industry of all the key market players and the distribution and marketing channel adopted by them. This report shows the research of the plasterboard market on both the global and regional level. On the regional level it majorly talks about:

Europe,

North America,

South America,

Asia (Excluding China),

China and ROW.

In, plasterboard market the investment is generally feasible for the new innovative projects making it ideal source of information for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, customers, investors and individuals who have interest in this market.

Product Overview:

Plasterboard is the ceiling lining which is generally used in the residential and office buildings. The plasterboard market is growing at a very fast pace which makes it divide into two main types:

Residential construction

Non-residential construction

On the basis of form, the plasterboard can be divided into:

Tapered-edge plasterboard

Square-edged plasterboard

Standard plasterboard market was considered being the best segment and dominated this market in 2015. This segment is growing in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern & African regions at a faster pace than the developed regions. In the developed countries tapered edge plasterboards are demanded more than the developing countries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR in 2017-2022 because of growth of the construction in the populated countries like India are driving toward the growth of plasterboard in the Asia pacific region.

The opportunities for year 2020 can be predicted well, although the guarantee for the accuracy at the real time cannot be evaluated, but for sure opportunities are guaranteed since the construction activities related trends are changing and improving as per the requirements and this segment of plasterboard carries a significant proportion of the construction.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Global Plasterboard Market Research

India Plasterboard Market

North America Plasterboard Market

Europe Plasterboard Market Future Outlook

South America Plasterboard Market Size

Global Plasterboard Production Volume

Global Plasterboard Demand Analysis

Global Plasterboard Market Major Manufacturers

Companies Covered

Saint- Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., Kanuf Gips Kg, National Gypsum Company

For more coverage click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-constructio...

Contact:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
query@kenresearch.com
+91-124-4230204
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
