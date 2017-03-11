News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Plasterboard Growing Trend In The Construction Industry: Ken Research
This report provides information about the scope in the market and the new industrial policies and all the ups and down of the industry of all the key market players and the distribution and marketing channel adopted by them. This report shows the research of the plasterboard market on both the global and regional level. On the regional level it majorly talks about:
Europe,
North America,
South America,
Asia (Excluding China),
China and ROW.
In, plasterboard market the investment is generally feasible for the new innovative projects making it ideal source of information for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, customers, investors and individuals who have interest in this market.
Product Overview:
Plasterboard is the ceiling lining which is generally used in the residential and office buildings. The plasterboard market is growing at a very fast pace which makes it divide into two main types:
Residential construction
Non-residential construction
On the basis of form, the plasterboard can be divided into:
Tapered-edge plasterboard
Square-edged plasterboard
Standard plasterboard market was considered being the best segment and dominated this market in 2015. This segment is growing in emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern & African regions at a faster pace than the developed regions. In the developed countries tapered edge plasterboards are demanded more than the developing countries.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR in 2017-2022 because of growth of the construction in the populated countries like India are driving toward the growth of plasterboard in the Asia pacific region.
The opportunities for year 2020 can be predicted well, although the guarantee for the accuracy at the real time cannot be evaluated, but for sure opportunities are guaranteed since the construction activities related trends are changing and improving as per the requirements and this segment of plasterboard carries a significant proportion of the construction.
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
Global Plasterboard Market Research
India Plasterboard Market
North America Plasterboard Market
Europe Plasterboard Market Future Outlook
South America Plasterboard Market Size
Global Plasterboard Production Volume
Global Plasterboard Demand Analysis
Global Plasterboard Market Major Manufacturers
Companies Covered
Saint- Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., Kanuf Gips Kg, National Gypsum Company
For more coverage click on the link below:
https://www.kenresearch.com/
Contact:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
query@kenresearch.com
+91-124-4230204
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse