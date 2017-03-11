News By Tag
Global CMOS Image Sensor Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The Global CMOS Image Sensor Market report provides an analysis of CMOS image sensor market of the following regions: North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Furthermore, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global CMOS image sensors market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The competition in global CMOS image sensors market is dominated by the four big players, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, ON Semiconductor and OmniVision Technologies, Inc., whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their financial information and respective business strategies.
Country Coverage
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
Company Coverage
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Omnivision Technologies, Inc.
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Executive Summary
Global CMOS image sensor market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2013-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously.
The CMOS image sensor market is expected to increase due to growth in automotive sector, increase in fingerprint sensor market, increase in security/surveillance technology, acceleration in smartphone market, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, image quality issues, etc.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Types of Sensors by Applicability
Figure 2: Types of Sensors by Technology
Figure 3: Image Sensors by Applicability
Figure 4: Image Sensors by Technology
Figure 5: Image Sensors by Technology: A Comparison
Figure 6: Types of CMOS Image Sensor Technology
Figure 7: CMOS Image Sensor by Application
Figure 8: CMOS Image Sensor by Advantages and Disadvantages
Figure 9: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2013-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 10: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 11: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Volume; 2013-2016 (Billion Units)
Figure 12: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Billion Units)
Figure 13: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Geographic Distribution;
Figure 14: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market by Segments; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 15: Global CMOS Image Sensors Market by Segments; 2021 (Percentage, %)
Figure 16: Global Camera Phones CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 17: Global Digital Camera CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 18: Global Security CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 19: Global Medical & Scientific CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 20: Global Automotive CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Million)
Figure 21: Asia-Pacific CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 22: North America CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 23: North America CMOS Image Sensor Market by Segments; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 24: Europe CMOS Image Sensor Market by Value; 2015-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 25: Global Number of Video Surveillance System Devices; 2014-2020 (Million Units)
Figure 26: Global 3-D Breast Tomosynthesis (Mammography)
Figure 27: Global Smartphone Shipments; 2013-2018 (Billion Units)
Figure 28: Global Automotive Sector; 2013-2019 (US$ Million)
Figure 29: Global MEMS Market for Wireless Segment; 2013-2019 (US$ Billion)
Figure 30: Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Shipment; 2015-2020 (Billion Units)
Figure 31: Global Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP) Shipments; 2013-2019 (Billion Units)
Figure 32: Global Number of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices; 2010-2020 (Billion Units)
Figure 33: Global Laptops and Tablets Sales; 2010-2020 (Million Units)
Figure 34: Global Dual Camera Phones Volume; 2014-2020 (Million Units)
Figure 35: Global CMOS Image Sensor Players by Market Share; 2014 & 2015 (Percentage, %)
Figure 36: Sony Sales and Operating Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 37: Sony Sales and Operating Revenue by Business Segment; 2016
Figure 38: Samsung Electronics Segments Overview
Figure 39: Samsung Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 40: Samsung Revenue by Segments; 2015
Figure 41: OmniVision Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 42: OmniVision Revenue from Business Segments; 2015
Figure 43: OmniVision Revenue from Sales of Image Sensor; 2015
Figure 44: ON Sem Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 45: ON Sem Revenue by Segments; 2015
