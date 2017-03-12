Ebikes2you.com Announces Partnerships With Miami Dolphin, Ja'wuan James And Hi-power Cycles E-bikes

Ebikes2You.com's partnerships with Hi-Power Cycles and Miami Dolphin Ja'Wuan James yields customized extreme electric bike solutions to customers in South Florida

-- Ebikes2you.com, an electric bike sales, touring and rental adventure company, announced a partnership with Ja'Wuan James, current Miami Dolphin and former University of Tennessee football player. As a large elite athlete, Ja'Wuan was excited to find an electric bicycle option that worked for him. Hi-Power Cycles (HPC) of Los Angeles, CA and Ebikes2You.com, together were able to provide an innovative and customized high performance ebike, the HPC Revolution, to James for his recreational and fitness needs http://ebikes2you.com/shop/2016-hpc-revolution-4-0/:"Technology is changing the game everywhere these days from football to clothing to bicycling and I'm excited to partner with Ebikes2You.com and see these cool ebikes everywhere. As someone that likes to be active off of the field as well, it isn't always easy finding products for someone of my size, and I'm happy Ebikes2you.com and HPC have products to fit guys like me", said Ja'Wuan James, current Miami Dolphins starting offensive tackle."With Hi Power Cycles we are excited to now offer another world class American made ebike manufacturer to our customers. This allows us to offer a complete spectrum of solutions from entry level ebikes to high end customized ebikes for every type of ebike enthusiast here in South Florida and nationwide. We are also hyped to have Ja'Wuan's endorsement as someone who enjoys and understands technology, and who lives an active lifestyle", says Don Moore, Founder and CEO of Ebikes2you.com.As a result of this partnership, this world-class, high-tech, extreme ebike and the entire Hi-Power Cycles product portfolio (www.hi-powercycles.com)is now available to residents of South Florida and nationwide immediately for their enjoyment and recreation. Ebikes2You.com will be hosting a meet and greet event with Ja'Wuan James and his customized HPC ebike for the public on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 from 11am to 1pm at Excell Auto Group at 1001 Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton, Florida to celebrate the partnership.Many e-bikes today travel at speeds of up to 20 mph or more for 30+ miles on a single charge of their battery while pedaling or by just using the ebike's throttle and electric motor. The Hi-Power Cycles line of electric bicycles uniquely offers both standard on road and sidewalk ebike compliance with extreme off road, trail and downhill performance, capability and range. The Revolution's ride characteristics can be customized using its bike computer to reach speeds of 50mph and with the available optional battery pack, travel up to 100 miles on a single charge without pedaling."We are excited to have Ebikes2you as a partner in selling our ebikes for those in South Florida that desire the ultimate in electric bike performance. We also look forward to expanding our brand nationwide with Ebikes2you's help, as they too believe in the innovative spirit coming out of the US-based companies in this market." said Hi-Power Cycles Founder and President, Chris Hunt.Ebikes2you.com is an award-winning sales, mobile rental adventure and touring service that delivers its fun and adventures to its customers at a location of their choosing. With Hi-Power Cycles, Ebikes2you.com now has a high performance e-bike company to go along with their other industry leading brands including Surface604, Prodecotech and Enzo Ebikes to offer a complete spectrum of solutions to the ebike market.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Don Moore at 561-826-4358 or via email at info@ebikes2you.com.