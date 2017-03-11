Tresata Announces HACKATHONclt MMXVII

The country's biggest Big Data hackathon celebrates its 5th year

Media Contact

Brittany Box

brittany@tresata.com Brittany Box

End

-- Tresata is pleased to announce that HACKATHONclt, the biggest technology event in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be back in its fifth year.To celebrate this milestone, Tresata and Harris Teeter are joining hands with Discovery Place to bring the country's biggest Big Data hackathon to uptown Charlotte. The overnight event will be held at Discovery Place Science between the days of March 24 and March 25, 2017 and will continue to educate, challenge, entertain, and inspire innovation and conversation in a city rapidly becoming the next tech hub in America.HACKATHONclt MMXVII pioneered a team-based hackathon concept to which the tech developers, designers, analysts, enthusiasts, and hackers-for-hobby have flocked in the last four years, with nearly 350 participants in 2016."HACKATHONclt is our way of giving back to a city we call home" said Abhishek Mehta, CEO of Tresata. "The scale this event has achieved is testament to the fact that we have one of the most dynamic technology communities in America, one which deserves to be celebrated and respected in equal measure."All participants showcase their skills in this fast-paced overnight hackathon which aims to solve a not-for-profit related business problem using big data and digital technologies. This year we are proud to be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission to provide safe, successful and stable mentoring opportunities to all kids who deserve the same.HACKATHONclt was co-founded in 2013 by Tresata and Harris Teeter as the country's first-ever Big Data Hackathon, to spark ongoing conversations and opportunities in Charlotte's growing technology scene. DataChambers, MillerCoors, P&G and Kforce return as sponsors, with Discovery Place, CSI, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, RapidOps, Avidxchange, and Clarity Solution Group joining them this year. The event is also supported by CTS, Patterson Pope, Priceless Misc.,Tecedge and Rose's Transportation."We are thrilled that what we started with Tresata five years ago has become Charlotte's premier tech event" said Danna Robinson, Communication Manager at Harris Teeter. "HACKATHONclt remains the once-a-year event that unites the tech community with non-profit organizations, giving nonprofits access to the same capabilities afforded to Charlotte's business community. This type of work has always been important to Harris Teeter."HACKATHONclt MMXVII kicks off Friday, March 24 and culminates in a final pitch on Saturday afternoon, all at Discovery Place. Not only is this the biggest hackathon in the country, it also carries one of the richest purses, with cash and in-kind prizes exceeding $20,000. This event's kickoff party and judging presentation will remain open to everyone visiting Discovery Place Science during the day Saturday."We love that Discovery Place is partnering with great organizations like Tresata to celebrate Charlotte's tech culture. We want to show our community how hacking and big data can be used to solve tangible problems and help change the world for good," said Charla Fields, Director of Public Programs for Discovery Place Science. "Having the opportunity to host this year's HACKATHONclt is a great way to connect and expose our region to a new way of thinking about big data and create access to this progressive tech resource."Tickets are free for spectators and participants and are available at www.hackathonCLT.org.SocialTwitter: @charlottehacks | # HACKATHONclt | Instagram:@hackathonclt | Facebook:/hackathonclt | Meetup:/hackathoncltAbout TresataTresata builds next-generation predictive analytics applications that automate the discovery of knowledge. This software allows enterprises to use all their data to get, grow and keep customers and runs in Apache Hadoop, the leading open source data analytics platform. Tresata is recognized as the leader in the rapidly emerging Big Data sector offering analytics applications that help enterprises monetize big data™ and is the fastest growing analytics software company in America.For more information visit www.tresata.com or contact curious@tresata.com