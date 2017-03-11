News By Tag
Innovative Real Estate Brokerage Launch...real solutions at reasonable fees
Realty EPIC
479-200-4718
robflorida@realtyEPIC.com
Fayetteville, AR: Realty EPIC is on a mission to innovate, to educate and empower the community of Fayetteville, Arkansas to more profit and less headaches with estate transactions. The public considers traditional real estate commissions to be somewhat opaque, or not fully understanding what service they are receiving for the fee they provide. Moreover, they often cannot understand why they need to pay real estate fees on a percentage basis. That's understandable. How would you feel if your CPA asked for 6% of your annual income? Transparency and full-disclosure are fundamental values at Realty EPIC, as they address both issues by explaining in detail how much each of their services cost the customer and by making the fee the same, regardless of the transaction size.
What are customers saying about Realty EPIC and its Principal Broker, Rob Florida? "For a local, experienced, empathetic professional who is always a step or two ahead, Rob was remarkably patient as my wife and I went through our own process. We'd purchased twice before in other regions including New York City and thought we'd mastered every aspect of the search, the deal and the process. Rob's value increased at each juncture as he constantly re-calibrated his work to match our needs, pace, and personalities. Our home long-since has closed but he remains an accessible and valuable consultant and resource. To say he's 'mastered the game' would be understating the fact that he's changed the rules in his clients' favor... I have no doubt he will continue to innovate in a field flooded with formula-bound mediocrity."
Typically, the goal of Realty EPIC is to help clients sell or purchase a home by using a fixed $2,500 seller's fee, or a $5,000 buyer's fee. While some specific instances require negotiation, the fees above are typical in most instances.
A computer analysis of EPIC's 2015 transaction fee data calculated that Realty EPIC's no-nonsense approach saved their clients $4400 on an average sales price of $196,500 as opposed to the traditional 6% brokerage model.
About Your Company: Realty EPIC has developed a proprietary platform and process called "InvisAlist"
Contact
robflorida@realtyepic.com
End
