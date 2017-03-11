 
Innovative Real Estate Brokerage Launch...real solutions at reasonable fees

 
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Rob Florida
Realty EPIC
479-200-4718
robflorida@realtyEPIC.com

Fayetteville, AR: Realty EPIC is on a mission to innovate, to educate and empower the community of Fayetteville, Arkansas to more profit and less headaches with estate transactions.  The public considers traditional real estate commissions to be somewhat opaque, or not fully understanding what service they are receiving for the fee they provide. Moreover, they often cannot understand why they need to pay real estate fees on a percentage basis. That's understandable. How would you feel if your CPA asked for 6% of your annual income?  Transparency and full-disclosure are fundamental values at Realty EPIC, as they address both issues by explaining in detail how much each of their services cost the customer and by making the fee the same, regardless of the transaction size.

What are customers saying about Realty EPIC and its Principal Broker, Rob Florida?  "For a local, experienced, empathetic professional who is always a step or two ahead, Rob was remarkably patient as my wife and I went through our own process. We'd purchased twice before in other regions including New York City and thought we'd mastered every aspect of the search, the deal and the process. Rob's value increased at each juncture as he constantly re-calibrated his work to match our needs, pace, and personalities. Our home long-since has closed but he remains an accessible and valuable consultant and resource. To say he's 'mastered the game' would be understating the fact that he's changed the rules in his clients' favor... I have no doubt he will continue to innovate in a field flooded with formula-bound mediocrity." says Lindsay Chambers    This testimonial followed Florida saving the Chambers' $13,680 from the traditional fee structures on their ideal $278,000 home that EPIC discovered before its availability became widely publicized.

Typically, the goal of Realty EPIC is to help clients sell or purchase a home by using a fixed $2,500 seller's fee, or a $5,000 buyer's fee. While some specific instances require negotiation, the fees above are typical in most instances.  

A computer analysis of EPIC's 2015 transaction fee data calculated that Realty EPIC's no-nonsense approach saved their clients $4400 on an average sales price of $196,500 as opposed to the traditional 6% brokerage model.

About Your Company: Realty EPIC has developed a proprietary platform and process called "InvisAlist" that allows them to anonymously post properties for sale on alternative platforms apart from the MLS, as well as their 'Buyers' in search of properties.  InvisAlist allows buyers to view general property information without disrupting the owner's privacy.  Specific locations are not disclosed. Only after buyers are qualified and vetted is a property scheduled for showing.  The new concept also provides 'Buyer Select' services, which focus on finding properties for their clients before they publicly hit the market. Realty EPIC powered by InvisAlist blends alternative platforms with social media marketing strategies providing every client with a powerful tool for meeting their specific needs.  For more information call Principal Broker, Rob Florida, at 479-200-4718, or visit RealtyEPIC.com. Visit us at http://www.RealtyEPIC.com

