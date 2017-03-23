 
News By Tag
* Safety Software
* Mental Health
* Myosh
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Perth
  Western Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Managing Mental Health at Work – Your Legal Responsibilities

 
 
Managing Mental Health at Work
Managing Mental Health at Work
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Safety Software
* Mental Health
* Myosh

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Perth - Western Australia - Australia

Subject:
* Projects

PERTH, Australia - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The majority of employees with mental health problems, successfully manage their illness without it impacting on their work and it is important to remember that people affected by mental illness have the same rights and responsibilities, as other employees.

A stressful work environment or a workplace incident, can however cause considerable anxiety and aggravate or contribute to the manifestation of mental illness.  Employers and managers are obliged to take appropriate steps to eliminate and minimise health and safety risks in the workplace. In terms of mental illness, as an employer or manager you are compelled to:

·         identify workplace practices, actions or incidents which may cause or contribute to the mental illness

·         take actions to eliminate or minimise these risks.

You are obliged to eliminate, isolate or lessen health and safety risks, while taking care to ensure the privacy of employees is upheld.  Under the Fair Work Act 2009, it is essential to ensure that unfavourable action is not taken against a worker because of their mental illness. An adverse action can include dismissal, injuring the employee, altering the position of the employee to the employees' disadvantage, refusing to employ a prospective employee or discriminating against an employee with mental illness.

While employers have several legal obligations, they do have the right to ask certain questions about an employee or potential employee's mental health status, if obtaining more information about a condition is legitimate, necessary and desirable.

In turn, all employees (including those with mental illness) are legally obliged to:

·         take reasonable care for their own health and safety

·         take reasonable care that their acts and omissions do not adversely affect the health or safety of others

·         cooperate with any reasonable instructions to ensure workplace health and safety.

In consultation with experts and clients, myosh have developed the Wellbeing platform to Manage Workplace Mental Health.

Our cloud based solution provides managers and employees with resources and strategies to:

·       Reduce Risk

·       Improve Productivity

·       Promote a positive working environment

·       Raise awareness and reduce stigma

Join a webinar to learn more about Mental Health Management at Work and the Wellbeing Platform.  Read the full article here : http://myosh.com/wellbeing/

Contact
Sarah O’Leary
myosh Marketing Director
***@myosh.com
End
Source:myosh hseq management software
Email:***@myosh.com Email Verified
Tags:Safety Software, Mental Health, Myosh
Industry:Medical
Location:Perth - Western Australia - Australia
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017
myosh Safety Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share