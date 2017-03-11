News By Tag
Climate Change for Future & Present Presidents Wednesday, April 5th, 7:00 p.m
Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● Phone: (626) 300-0777
In this talk, Minnich will describe exactly why climate change is occurring and its effects on our planet using basic physical principles. In particular, how the science that enables us to drive cars, use electric power, and keep our food cold in refrigerators also governs why extra carbon dioxide in our atmosphere must result in excess heat trapped on Earth. Minnich will show why common arguments that deny climate change is occurring contradict the basic physics underlying technology in our modern society. Although the present situation is serious, huge gains can be made in mitigating the effects of climate change with existing technology while also positively impacting the economy, air quality, and a host of other factors. Acting now to employ these commercially available technologies ensures that our planet will be preserved for our children and grandchildren.
Austin Minnich is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics at the California Institute of Technology. He received his Bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley in 2006 and his PhD from MIT in 2011, after which he started his position at Caltech. He is the recipient of a 2013 NSF CAREER Award and a 2015 ONR Young Investigator Award. Austin Minnich also runs the minnichlab (http://minnich.caltech.edu/
Adults, STEM students and all curious non-scientists will enjoy this free presentation. Light refreshments will be served.
Crowell Public Library
626-300-0777
