News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WILD WOMAN FEST Looks for Repeat Sold Out Gathering with Special Sale
Why Grabbing a FEST '17 Ticket and Going Wild is a Good Thing
Chris Maddox, founder of The Wild Woman Project and WILD WOMAN FEST sums up the gathering with this line, "Be Moved. Be Fed. Be Wild." because she believes the unifying and celebratory event allows women (as well as those who identify as women) a supportive environment for fostering inner wisdom, experiencing deep feminine connections, and exploring the natural world through the many event activities. (Visit http://wildwomanfest.com for details).
"Now more than ever, unplugging and coming back to nature feels very important," affirms Maddox. "We're bombarded with endless communication, where we're constantly engaging with others' thought streams, that aren't our own. When you unplug (as you'll do at the FEST), you can actually hear yourself and thus feel and act on your own inner guidance. And in doing so you'll be replenished and able to become a better individual in your everyday life."
Maddox founded The Wild Woman Project in 2012 as she says, "to awaken women to their most authentic, undomesticated nature, so that they may feel like themselves, all the time, no apologies." The Wild Woman Project is a growing international movement of creative, heart-centered women who understand the power of coming together (as they do in monthly Wild Woman Project Circles), and who seek to connect with nature as teacher and guide.
"The FEST is an antidote for our current political culture's patriarchal, often dismissive tone," says Maddox. She adds, "We're offering an opportunity for participants to come together to not only express what's happening for each on an individual level, but also to celebrate who we are as diverse women of value, and the potential for what our shared life on earth could be."
Last year's participants (those familiar with The Wild Woman Project, and those who were not but who felt a call to attend) arrived from across the US, Canada, and as far away as the UK and Germany and represented a wide age span (from early 20s to early 70s), as well as various ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds, and spiritual affiliations.
At The Wild Woman Project's foundational core is the lunar cycle, so this year's FEST theme is The Mystic Moon: A Ecstatic Deep Dive into Lunar Wisdom, Sacred Sisterhood, and Soulful Celebration. For the first time the FEST will offer two sessions: Waxing (August 2-6), which The Wild Woman Project describes as "influenced by the rising nature of this phase" and Waning (August 9-13)—"a deep, luscious surrender." Women may choose to attend one or both of these complementary sessions. Due to the intentionally intimate event space, each session will be limited to 140 participants. And if last year's event (which sold out in four days) is an indicator, The Wild Woman Project anticipates that tickets for WILD WOMAN FEST '17 will go fast.
Social Media:
FACEBOOK @thewildwomanproject
INSTAGRAM #wildwomanfest
About
Chris Maddox
Founder, Teacher, Project Leader
Chris Maddox has been a teaching and healing professional in the world of Feminine Spirituality, Yoga, and Astrology for years. The spaces she creates for women are interfaith, diverse, sensuous, collaborative, and deeply feminine. These spaces (in trainings, circles, workshops, private sessions, and festivals) are often filled with belly laughs, tears, and tons of sister-support. Chris is devoted to awakening the feminine on the planet and does so in every way she knows how.
She is available for interviews. Visit http://wildwomanfest.com/
Contact
Amanda Petrocelly, Director of Communications
& Creative Development
***@thewildwomanproject.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse