March 2017





International Beauty Education Permanent Make-Up Correction

Correction of Old or Unwanted Permanent Make-Up Eyebrow Course
 
 
Permanent Eyebrow Make-Up Correction
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- International Beauty Education has schedule  "Correction of Old/Unwanted Permanent Make-Up Eyebrows.  This is an excellent opportunity for Beauty Professionals or those looking to start a new Career in the Beauty Industry.

Event will be held on March 25 and 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, FL with International Instructor Thalita Melo.

Students will learn:

*How to Modify Color and Unwanted Designs
*Different Technics for Correction of Old Permanent Makeup
*Correction of Gray, Red, Blue, Orange and Green Brows
*Camouflage Techniques
*Transformation of Compact Brows to Hairstroke Brows
*Pigments Used for Correction of Old Brows
*Demonstration on Live Models

Thalita Melo is a teacher of Permanent Make-Up Courses all over Brazil, having leachured in Mexico and the USA.  She has teamed up with International Beauty Education for many courses.  Thalita has worked in the field of Permanent for over 12 years. She has a Degree in Physical Education from the Federal Universiyt of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.

Register Now, Limited Space at: http://www.internationalbeautyeducation.com

Contact
Simone Resende
International Beauty Education
954-303-3671
info@internationalbeautyeducation.com
info@internationalbeautyeducation.com
