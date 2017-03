International Beauty Education Permanent Make-Up Correction

Correction of Old or Unwanted Permanent Make-Up Eyebrow Course

Permanent Eyebrow Make-Up Correction

Contact

Simone Resende

International Beauty Education

954-303-3671

info@internationalbeautyeducation.com Simone ResendeInternational Beauty Education954-303-3671

End

-- International Beauty Education has schedule. This is an excellent opportunity for Beauty Professionals or those looking to start a new Career in the Beauty Industry.Event will be held onin Fort Lauderdale, FL with International Instructor Thalita Melo.*How to Modify Color and Unwanted Designs*Different Technics for Correction of Old Permanent Makeup*Correction of Gray, Red, Blue, Orange and Green Brows*Camouflage Techniques*Transformation of Compact Brows to Hairstroke Brows*Pigments Used for Correction of Old Brows*Demonstration on Live ModelsThalita Melo is a teacher of Permanent Make-Up Courses all over Brazil, having leachured in Mexico and the USA. She has teamed up with International Beauty Education for many courses. Thalita has worked in the field of Permanent for over 12 years. She has a Degree in Physical Education from the Federal Universiyt of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.Register Now, Limited Space at: http://www.internationalbeautyeducation.com