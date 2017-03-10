 
Industry News





Dan Smith Awarded Trailblazer Award

Triangle Commercial Association of Realtors awards Dan Smith, CCIM Trailblazer award for 2016 transaction volume.
 
DURHAM, N.C. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dan Smith, CCIM with 919 Commercial LLC in Durham, NC was awarded the Trailblazer award by the Triangle Commercial Association of Realtors (TCAR) for his transaction volume for 2016. Dan closed multiple commercial real estate transactions including retail land, unanchored retail center, multi family properties, NNN leased retail investment property and an office condominium. 919 Commercial is based in Durham, NC and handles all types of commercial real estate transactions anywhere in central North Carolina.  Dan takes a limited number of listings which allows him more time to devote to selling each property. Dan also works with investors and business owners to find properties that suit their investment and business needs. Working with retail developers is what Dan enjoys the most and uses his analytical background to help find great locations for retailers. Dan is a member of the International Council of a Shopping Centers (ICSC), the North Carolina Chapter of the Certified Commercial Investment Managers (NC CCIM), and the Triangle Commercial Association of Realtors (TCAR).

Http://www.919cre.com

