This is about the state of manufacturing in America and a poem called "It used to be Made in America." It's a poem that could help bring more attention to the need to start making more things here in America again.

Robert Barrows, President of R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations

-- ATTENTION BUSINESS EDITOR re "BUY AMERICAN AND HIRE AMERICAN" ...AND A POEM CALLED "IT USED TO BE MADE IN AMERICA"You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.comand also at www.madeinusa.us.comNow that Donald Trump is the President, the hope is that his policies will be able to help revive the state of manufacturing in America a lot faster.When you do any stories about the economy, trade deals, the state of manufacturing in America and the state of manufacturing in your area, you might also be interested in taking a look at a poem called "It used to be Made in America.""It used to be Made in America" is a poem about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries. It paints a vivid picture of conflicting economic forces and you can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com and also at www.madeinusa.us.comThe poem was written by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.Barrows started writing the poem when he ran for Congress in the Democratic Primary in the 12th Congressional District in California in 2006.When he would do speeches about the economy, he would point out that his shirt was made in one country, his tie was made in another, his shoes and suits were made in yet another country. His phone and computers and TVs and cameras and most of the appliances in his household were made in other countries, and practically none of them were made in America. (Barrows also ran for Congress in 2008. He lost both times.)So, when you are getting ready to do any stories about jobs, the economy, trade deals, the state of manufacturing in America, and the state of manufacturing in the area in which you live...here are some things to consider:1) Is manufacturing increasing in your area, or is it declining?2) How many factories have closed down in your area?3) How many jobs have been outsourced to other countries?4) What are the human and economic consequences of all that outsourcing?5) What can be done about it?6) How can America bring those jobs back?7) Are corporate inversions going to continue during a Trump administration?8) And, how quickly will President Trump's policies be able to help turn the tide to manufacturing more things here in America again.And, in addition to some of the economic and tax and tariff plans that Trump has been talking about, THE REAL POWER TO REVERSE THE MANUFACTURING DECLINE quickly is also in the hands of the people right now...and it's called "BUY AMERICAN!" says Barrows."Once consumers start boycotting products and brands that are not made in America, and once consumers start 'demanding' that American manufacturers and retailers start making more of their manufacturing and purchasing decisions to offer more goods that are Made in America, you will see how quickly the tide will turn to manufacturing it here in America."Barrows hopes to be able to develop "It used to be Made in America" into a variety of entertainment and business projects that could help bring more attention to the need for manufacturers and retailers to start making more of their manufacturing and purchasing decisions to offer more products that are made in America.He hopes to be able to develop the poem into some country and hip-hop songs and some television and documentary film type projects about the state of manufacturing in America and the efforts to help revive manufacturing in America.He also hopes to be able to develop the website into a series of moneymaking directories about manufacturing, jobs, products, requests for proposals and sources of funding for projects and products that would be made in America. The directories would be on the www.madeinusa.us.com website.(PLEASE NOTE: Media companies might also be interested in developing these kinds of business directories because they could produce very substantial revenues on an ongoing basis. Plus, they could also give media companies access to hundreds of thousands of potential advertisers. Media companies that would be interested in taking a look at a proposal about these projects and directories should contact Robert Barrows at 650-344-4405.)For more information about "It used to be Made in America," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.