 
News By Tag
* Sodas
* Premium Mixers
* Bartenders
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Mixwell Premium Sodas Offers Tips on Making the Perfect Cocktail for St. Patrick's Day

 
 
"The World is Better When you Mixwell"
"The World is Better When you Mixwell"
LAS VEGAS - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are looking for ideas on how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Mixwell is here to help. Since launching his own brand of premium sodas, former Hollywood bartender and Mixwell founder Billy Ray has developed the go-to mixer for bartenders in Los Angeles and now Las Vegas.

         Some love the great taste of Mojave Grapefruit Soda or Dandelion Tonic Water paired with their favorite cocktail at a bar. Others have never mixed a drink in their lives, but are adventurous and want to try something new or impress friends at home. In either case, Mixwell offers tips for making the perfect cocktail for St. Patrick's Day and all weekend long.

         Cocktail Strategy: Jameson and Mixwell Young Ginger Ale. Mixwell is a range of premium sodas designed to elevate spirits. Although sold in bars in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and now Las Vegas, Mixwell is also available through distributor Southern Glazer and for purchase at Total Wines & More for use at home. In reality, "Mixwell is a professional grade mixer made by a bartender for the bartender in all of us," said Billy Ray. Now, here's what you need:


·      Mixwell Young Ginger Ale (12 ounce can)

·      Jameson Whiskey

·      Lime

·      Mint
  In Nevada, Mixwell is now available at Wynn Las Vegas and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lee's Liquor, as well as in Total Wines & More stores. For more information on where to find Mixwell, visit http://www.pleasemixwell.com.

Contact
Reggie Burton Communications, LLC
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:Mixwell
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Sodas, Premium Mixers, Bartenders
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reggie Burton Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share