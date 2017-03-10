News By Tag
Action CIND Welcomes Dr Pamela Cuddihy MD, FRCP (C)
Dr Pamela Cuddihy, the founding Physician of Bolton's Fibro Pain Clinic, is an Anesthesiologist with over 25 years of experience in treating patients in a hospital setting. She is now expanding her practice to help the many patients with these chronically painful disorders. She has personal experience with Fibromyalgia in her family, and brings a unique perspective to treating the disease. She can be reached via her website www.fibropainclinic.com .
Action CIND is a Canadian non-profit with a vision to advance the recognition, empathy, treatment and support services for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) by raising awareness, advancing research, developing education, establishing treatment centres, providing information and support services and collaborating with other organizations in Canada and internationally. We focus on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity/
