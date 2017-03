Action CIND Welcomes Dr Pamela Cuddihy MD, FRCP (C)

Contact

Action CIND

***@actioncind.org Action CIND

End

-- Action CIND is pleased to welcome Dr Pamela Cuddihy MD, FRCP(C) to our Professional Advisors team.Dr Pamela Cuddihy, the founding Physician of Bolton's Fibro Pain Clinic, is an Anesthesiologist with over 25 years of experience in treating patients in a hospital setting. She is now expanding her practice to help the many patients with these chronically painful disorders. She has personal experience with Fibromyalgia in her family, and brings a unique perspective to treating the disease. She can be reached via her website www.fibropainclinic.com .Action CIND is a Canadian non-profit with a vision to advance the recognition, empathy, treatment and support services for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) by raising awareness, advancing research, developing education, establishing treatment centres, providing information and support services and collaborating with other organizations in Canada and internationally. We focus on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity/Environmental Sensitivities. They can be reached via their website at www.actioncind.org