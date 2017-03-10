News By Tag
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Wins Excellence Award
IPD awarded Best Heavy Equipment Parts Supplier from Corporate America News
"IPD is honored to have been recognized for outstanding service and achievement. IPD has over 60 years of experience focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Lead for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need in the market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that blur the lines between the original equipment and aftermarket."
Visit IPD at http://ipdparts.com/
Egan Hernandez
***@ipdparts.com
