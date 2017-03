Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Wins Excellence Award

IPD awarded Best Heavy Equipment Parts Supplier from Corporate America News

Egan Hernandez

Egan Hernandez

-- Corp America News/Magazine recently announced their 2017 North American Excellence Awards, naming IPD as the. These awards honor companies within a business industry, whose consistency to provide exceptional service has been the driving force behind their innovation and commitment to thrive within the sector. These awards are centered around rewarding those whose stunning achievements have been the outcome of tireless efforts and passion for their work."IPD is honored to have been recognized for outstanding service and achievement. IPD has over 60 years of experience focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Lead for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need in the market for high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that blur the lines between the original equipment and aftermarket."IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.Visit IPD at http://ipdparts.com/