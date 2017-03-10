News By Tag
Save Up to 20% on Moxa "Smart Connectivity Kits"
Moxa is offering special pricing on its Smart Connectivity Kits with a 20% discount on the company's most popular automation equipment
"More than ever, we see that plant managers are in need of reliability, value, great service plus the flexibility to connect different devices onto their networks," said Frank Hou, General Manager at Moxa Americas, Inc. "We offer these product bundles to help customers save money as they get the data they need for smarter operations and higher productivity. Whichever kit they choose, customers get our top-selling products for basic connectivity to serial, Modbus, and I/O devices at a very attractive price point."
Smart Connectivity Kits are designed to accelerate and streamline the efforts of plant managers who are trying to connect their existing devices and equipment. Each kit comes bundled with Moxa's EDS-208A 8-port unmanaged Ethernet switch to meet today's demands of increased Ethernet connectivity on the plant floor. Exceptionally reliable, the EDS-208A supports IEEE 802.3 and IEEE 802.3u/x with 10/100M full/half-duplex, MDI/MDI-X auto-sensing. Industrial-grade engineering means the EDS-208A will deliver superior performance in extremely harsh environments, ranging from wet maritime applications to the explosive atmospheres found in oil & gas processing.
The following Smart Connectivity Kits can be purchased from Moxa and from authorized distributors until June 30, 2017.
Serial Connectivity Kit
For users that need to connect to serial ports or devices, Moxa has bundled its EDS-208A Ethernet Switch with the NPort 5150A 1-port RS-232/422/485 device server. This combo, now available for only $256 (USD), instantly transforms a serial device, such as a PLC, sensor, card reader, or meter, into an Ethernet network-ready device with direct access from anywhere on the network. The NPort 5150A includes NPort Administrator Suite, an easy-to-use software utility that eliminates the hassles of manual configuration. With Moxa's 3-step web-based configuration, it takes an average of 30 seconds to complete NPort set-up and enable the application. Built rugged for harsh environments, the NPort offers protection against power surges and has an MTBF of more than 2.2 million hours. It also boasts the world's lowest power consumption for a device server at only 1W.
Modbus Connectivity Kit
Modbus remains the de facto serial communication protocol for automation. To accommodate Modbus users, Moxa has packaged the EDS-208A switch with its MGate MB3180 1-port Modbus gateway, which transparently converts between Modbus TCP and Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols. This enables existing Modbus devices to communicate and interoperate with any Modbus/TCP client or computer on the network. Up to 16 simultaneous Modbus TCP masters are supported, with up to 31 RTU/ASCII slaves per serial port. For RTU/ASCII masters, up to 32 TCP slaves are supported. Priced at $300, this kit makes network integration easy, customizable, and compatible with almost any Modbus deployment.
I/O Connectivity Kit
When it comes to automation, engineers put a high priority on reliability and how accurately data is shared between devices. In that regard, the combination of the EDS-208A switch and Moxa's ioLogik remote I/O modules represents the perfect solution, especially when Moxa offers a choice of ten different combinations of I/O connectivity. The ioLogik E1200 remote I/O modules are ideal for interfacing to field sensors such as proximity and mechanical switches, push buttons, limit switches, optical sensors, light switches, as well as drive output relays for LEDs, alarms, and actuators. Industrial protocol support includes Modbus TCP and EtherNet/IP, in addition to "IT friendly" protocols like SNMP and RESTful API. Each unit has two built-in Ethernet ports, enabling integrators to easily and cost-effectively deploy extended length daisy-chain topologies in harsh environments. Pricing on these kits starts at $280 (USD).
With a 5-year warranty, Smart Connectivity Kits represent an exceptional value. For complete information click here (http://store.moxa.com/
