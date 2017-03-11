Interview and Photo Opportunity

Knockdown Dash & Broken Ground: Opening Reception April 1st 1-4PM

-- Opening April 1st, Angels Gate Cultural Center hosts two new exhibitions that address distinct issues concerning housing and development in Southern California through a variety of mediums and visual strategies. Inby Nicole Capps + James McCarthy andby John Hulsey + collaborators, the artists draw on their personal experiences to explore structural concerns. This show runs through May 22MAIN GALLERY lis named for a type of ubiquitous pink stucco found in Southern California. The show includesasculptural representation of a dream had by Capps in which she found herself in a bedroom entirely covered in the material. McCarthy translated aspects of the dream, writing of the process, "Sharing a dream is a revealing of the inner self. Peeling away the edited façade of the conscious person to reveal the unedited subconscious."Drawing on his experience of cutting through layers of stucco as an electrician, he recreated the sub stucco layers he often encounters through soft fabric sculpture, mirroring the revealing process of the subconscious mind. Capp's created three surreal large-scale drawings that explore the relationship between styles of stucco and neighborhood identity, which often becoming an aesthetic shorthand for socioeconomic status. The artists used their own experiences with housing combined with sociological inquiry to create a playful yet deeply thought provoking experience. As Capps writes, "I grew up in a stucco house in the valley, and have lived in several stucco apartment buildings in Palms, Echo Park and City of Commerce. Celebration, monotony, joy and exhaustion, loss, love, play and work have happened in and outside of stucco structures."MAIN GALLERY llIn, Hulsey presents four projects that attempt to make visible the conflicted histories of land, property and development in Southern California. As Hulsey writes, "Los Angeles in 2017 is a city dotted with construction zones. Developers' signs boost future building plans while construction crews break ground on new mixed-use projects, all while the city's affordability crisis deepens and displacements continue. What is driving this new wave of development, and why is our economy so reliant on this form of growth? How is the current boom an extension of a much longer history, and what are the relationships between development, colonization, and westward expansion in the California landscape?"Each project approaches these questions from a specific place, both personally and politically charged. In Mar Vista, where his grandparents moved in 1945, he replaced developers' signs with poetic interventions that speak to the layered experiences of place and displacement. Looking to the past, Hulsey and collaborator Matt H. Mayes engaged the failed socialist experiment at Llano del Rio in the Antelope Valley—creating sculpture and text that explore the tension between past and present or "the dream of the commune turned into the dream of the gated community." In another work, Hulsey and collaborator Alejandro Dobie-Gonzalez engaged with community activism surrounding The Reef, a $1-billion development near Downtown Los Angeles, in order to extend the site's contestation. Drawing on his work with groups like City Life/Vida Urbana, Hulsey sets up occasions that render the crisis of place audible and visible.COMMUNITY ROOM & PROJECT SPACEcontinues in the downstairs galleries featuring work by Carlos Arredondo, Cristina Mariotta, Michelle Antonisse and Sarah Faith Gottesdiener. The three exhibitions each have a subtitle and unique logic and narrative; but when presented together create a dynamic dialog about the myth of the artist and artist as myth-maker.closes April 9Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm and admission is always free