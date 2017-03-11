New Books with Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, Ramsey Campbell and More From Dark Regions Pres

Cthulhu Mythos Books Campaign from Dark Regions Press May 2nd 2017

End

-- Cthulhu fhtagn!Dark Regions Press, an independent specialty publisher of horror, fantasy and science fiction is at it again… this time in honor of the great Cthulhu. On May 2nd, 2017 a new Indiegogo campaign will be launched to support the creation of five new Dark Regions Press titles of Cthulhu Mythos and Weird Fiction. If the campaign reaches its goal, an epic new Cthulhu Mythos anthology featuring cover artwork by renowned artist Richard Luong (Cthulhu Wars, Tentacles and Teeth) will be created and distributed free to all campaign backers who will also be immortalized in the Thank You pages in every copy of the book ever printed.Two major titles have already been revealed as of this date, with three more title reveals coming between March 20th and April 30th 2017. The titles revealed so far are:Featuring stories from Ramsey Campbell, Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, W. H. Pugmire, Mark Samuels, Ray Garton, Clark Ashton Smith and more, The Red Brain is a follow-up anthology to the bestselling anthology A Mountain Walked: Great Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos edited by S. T. Joshi.A serial killer is on the loose… The Dean is having guilty nightmares… A long dead Bishop of Morchester appears in his choir stall at evensong… A mysterious ring disappears from the cathedral museum… A famous composer is beginning his long descent into Hell…Fans of Cthulhu Mythos, Weird Fiction and Lovecraftian Horror should join Dark Regions Press on May 2nd 2017 on Indiegogo to support the creation of up to six new books from some of the most talented authors in the field. For more news on the campaign and title reveals, stay tuned at DarkRegions.com.Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.