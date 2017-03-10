News By Tag
British American Auto Care Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award
The 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award reflects British American Auto Care's consistently high level of customer service.
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie's List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie's List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the auto service and repair companies in Baltimore/D.C. metro area were able to do it."
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines.
"We are excited about winning the Super Service Award for the 6th time." Sandi Weaver, General Manager of British American Auto Care offered. "Our top priority is to deliver outstanding service at every point in the process -- whether it's accommodating a special appointment request, explaining a required repair, investing in the latest equipment to speed up repairs, or ensuring the customer gets back to work on schedule with our free courtesy van. We aim to make the auto service experience a pleasure for every customer whose car we service."
Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For more than 21 years, Angie's List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.
"The biggest change at Angie's List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high-quality service professionals,"
Located in Columbia, MD, British American Auto Care is a full-service auto repair facility servicing Asian, European and American vehicles. They focus on leveraging predictive, preventive, and evidence-based auto service techniques while making it a priority to stay up to date with the latest in automotive technology and training. With an eye toward delivering high-quality customer service and preventing future automotive problems, British American Auto Care has helped thousands of customers maximize the service life of their vehicles. Their award winning services include transmission repairs, Maryland safety inspections, oil change services, brake service, emission repairs, preventive maintenance and more. Plus, customers can take advantage of a comfortable waiting room and free courtesy shuttle. For more information visit http://britishamericanauto.com.
Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between nearly 3 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly-rated service providers in 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of authentic reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals
