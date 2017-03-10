News By Tag
Thunderpussy To Rock Live At World Premiere Of Seattle-Made Feature Film Danger Diva
DANGER DIVA is a new cyberpunk musical thriller, written, directed and produced by Robert McGinley (award-winning filmmaker of JIMMY ZIP and SHREDDER ORPHEUS). Danger Diva was filmed entirely in Seattle with a local cast and crew
March 14, 2017 -- SIFF Cinema and Northwest Film Forum present the World Premiere of DANGER DIVA, a Robert McGinley film, with a live rock concert from THUNDERPUSSY;
http://www.siff.net/
DANGER DIVA is a new cyberpunk musical thriller, written, directed and produced by Robert McGinley (award-winning filmmaker of JIMMY ZIP and SHREDDER ORPHEUS). Danger Diva was filmed entirely in Seattle with a local cast and crew. The star of the film is the indomitable Molly Sides, lead singer of the all-girl rock/pop band, THUNDERPUSSY. Supporting Sides in leading roles are Seattle theater/film standouts Tim Gouran, Ray Tagavilla, Amy Thone and Conner Neddersen. After the screening, THUNDERPUSSY will mount the stage and unleash a set of their fiery brand of rock.
Watch DANGER DIVA trailer at: http://dangerdiva.com/
ABOUT DANGER DIVA
In Danger Diva, audiences are taken on a journey into the near future with hard rock singer Devi Danger as she is coerced into becoming an electronically enhanced new-music diva. Her singing voice is used to control and energize the brains of indoctrinated employees (also known as "Brain Cattle") that are being used as external processors for the advancement of corporate high tech clients. Operating in a digital sweatshop, these "Brain Cattle" process binary algorithms that serve as a chorus for Devi Danger. McGinley's influences for the film came mainly from cyberpunk literature and films; in particular, William Gibson's "NEUROMANCER"
ABOUT THUNDERPUSSY
THUNDERPUSSY contributed several tracks to DANGER DIVA where Molly Sides' voice fuses her smoky blues vocals with her rebellious character. The band was described by rock critic Paul Lester of the Guardian as "…straight-
For more information and Danger Diva trailer visit: http://dangerdiva.com/
For more information on THUNDERPUSSY visit: http://www.thunderpussyusa.com
For more information on SIFF visit: http://www.siff.net
Post-Production Services for DANGER DIVA were completed by AlphaDogs, Inc. (http://www.alphadogs.tv)
About AlphaDogs: Founded in 2002, AlphaDogs is an independently owned full service post-production facility located in the center of Burbank's media district. AlphaDogs gifted team brings a combination of both creative talent and technical expertise paying extra attention to detail in delivering projects with a personal touch. State of the art editing bays, color correction, audio mixing, visual effects, production offices and equipment rentals are available. To learn more http://www.alphadogs.tv
