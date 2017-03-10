 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Thunderpussy To Rock Live At World Premiere Of Seattle-Made Feature Film Danger Diva

DANGER DIVA is a new cyberpunk musical thriller, written, directed and produced by Robert McGinley (award-winning filmmaker of JIMMY ZIP and SHREDDER ORPHEUS). Danger Diva was filmed entirely in Seattle with a local cast and crew
 
 
Molly Sides as "Danger Diva"
Molly Sides as "Danger Diva"
 
BURBANK, Calif. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Grey Zone Media, LLC. Contact:

Brian Faker | 206.359.5708

Robert McGinley | Robert@dangerdiva.com

AlphaDogs, Inc. Contact:

Julie Leibovitz, Director of Public Relations

julie@alphadogs.tv | 323.691.6592

SIFF Press Contact:

Leah Anderson, Marketing Manager

Leah.anderson@siff.net | 206.315.0685

Thunderpussy To Rock Live At World Premiere Of Seattle-Made Feature Film DANGER DIVA

March 14, 2017 -- SIFF Cinema and Northwest Film Forum present the World Premiere of DANGER DIVA, a Robert McGinley film, with a live rock concert from THUNDERPUSSY; Thursday, April 13, 2017, 7:30 PM at the Egyptian Theater, 805 E. Pine St. Seattle, Washington, 98122. Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased online at

http://www.siff.net/cinema/danger-diva

DANGER DIVA is a new cyberpunk musical thriller, written, directed and produced by Robert McGinley (award-winning filmmaker of JIMMY ZIP and SHREDDER ORPHEUS). Danger Diva was filmed entirely in Seattle with a local cast and crew. The star of the film is the indomitable Molly Sides, lead singer of the all-girl rock/pop band, THUNDERPUSSY. Supporting Sides in leading roles are Seattle theater/film standouts Tim Gouran, Ray Tagavilla, Amy Thone and Conner Neddersen. After the screening, THUNDERPUSSY will mount the stage and unleash a set of their fiery brand of rock.

Watch DANGER DIVA trailer at: http://dangerdiva.com/

ABOUT DANGER DIVA

In Danger Diva, audiences are taken on a journey into the near future with hard rock singer Devi Danger as she is coerced into becoming an electronically enhanced new-music diva. Her singing voice is used to control and energize the brains of indoctrinated employees (also known as "Brain Cattle") that are being used as external processors for the advancement of corporate high tech clients. Operating in a digital sweatshop, these "Brain Cattle" process binary algorithms that serve as a chorus for Devi Danger. McGinley's influences for the film came mainly from cyberpunk literature and films; in particular, William Gibson's "NEUROMANCER" and the science-fiction classic, BLADE RUNNER. Further inspired by the Ella Fitzgerald "Is it live, or is it Memorex" commercial, DANGER DIVA explores the conflict between high tech vs. high touch, and what it means to be human in a digitally enhanced bio-tech future. Music anchors these themes with an eclectic rocking score with songs by Seattle-based rock band THUNDERPUSSY and composer Regan Remy. McGinley explains, "In the midst of this rock 'n roll saga, the audience will have an opportunity to ponder future technology nightmares like the use of enslaved human brains as external hard drive processors, or employing human offspring as vehicles for life extension."

ABOUT THUNDERPUSSY

THUNDERPUSSY contributed several tracks to DANGER DIVA where Molly Sides' voice fuses her smoky blues vocals with her rebellious character. The band was described by rock critic Paul Lester of the Guardian as "…straight-ahead, no-nonsense, unreconstructed vintage hard rock and tightly constructed boogie, with all the trimmings-orgiastic grimaces, dirty riffing, and lashings of solos."

For more information and Danger Diva trailer visit: http://dangerdiva.com/

For more information on THUNDERPUSSY visit:  http://www.thunderpussyusa.com

For more information on SIFF visit:  http://www.siff.net

Post-Production Services for DANGER DIVA were completed by AlphaDogs, Inc. (http://www.alphadogs.tv)

About AlphaDogs:  Founded in 2002, AlphaDogs is an independently owned full service post-production facility located in the center of Burbank's media district.  AlphaDogs gifted team brings a combination of both creative talent and technical expertise paying extra attention to detail in delivering projects with a personal touch. State of the art editing bays, color correction, audio mixing, visual effects, production offices and equipment rentals are available. To learn more http://www.alphadogs.tv

